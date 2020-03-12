Prep Boys Basketball All-NECC boys teams announced
The Northeast Corner Conference released its all-conference boys basketball team on Wednesday night.
Regular season NECC champions Churubusco and Westview each had two players represented on the all-conference team. The Eagles’ Jackson Paul and Hunter Perlich and the Warriors’ Charlie Yoder and Drew Litwiller all made the team.
The team also includes Angola’s Dyer Ball and Joel Knox, Central Noble’s Connor Essegian and Sawyer Yoder and Prairie Heights’ Mike Perkins and Elijah Perkins were all named all-conference.
Eastside’s Gabe Trevino, Fairfield’s Nolin Sharick, Fremont Logan Brace, Garrett’s Jayden Broadnax, Lakeland’s Brayden Bontrager and West Noble’s Josh Gross also made the All-NECC first team.
Honorable mentions were Central Noble’s Myles Smith, Churubusco’s Landen Jordan and Luke McClure, Fremont’s Kameron Colclasure, Hamilton’s Alex Thain, Lakeland’s Bracy Shepherd and Braden Yoder, Prairie Heights’ Brandon Christlieb, West Noble’s Joel Mast and Westview’s Blake Egli.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.