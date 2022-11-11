College Basketball Thunder men top visiting Earlham
ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s basketball team defeated Earlham 70-61 on Friday night at the MTI Center.
East Noble graduate Brent Cox had 21 points, seven rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot to lead the Thunder (2-0). Connor Jones had 14 points, five rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Emmaunel Megnanglo had eight points, 10 boards, five steals and four blocks. Aidan Smylie added eight points and four rebounds off the bench.
That was the Quakers’ season opener. Earlham is coached by 2011 Trine graduate and former Thunder basketball player and assistant coach Joe Scheuers.
Trine women fall in 2 OTs at Baldwin Wallace
BEREA — Trine University’s women’s basketball team lost to Baldwin Wallace 75-70 in two overtimes Friday night at Ursprung Gymnasium.
It was the season opener for the Yellow Jackets, who were ranked 15th in the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association’s NCAA Division III preseason poll. The second-ranked Thunder fell to 1-1.
Trine had a 41-33 lead after three quarters and could not hold it. The Thunder were hamstrung by foul trouble in the post and were outscored 18-10 in the fourth quarter. Trine’s Alyssa Argyle made two free throws with 53 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 51, and that was the score heading into overtime.
The Thunder trailed 56-51 with 2 minutes, 7 seconds left in the first overtime and were down 59-55 with 14 seconds left. However, Sierra Hinds made two three-pointers in the final seven seconds, including a triple at the buzzer to force a second overtime tied at 61.
But Caely Ressler and Izzy Andrews hit back-to-back three pointers to break a tie and put the Yellow Jackets up 70-64 with 1:14 left in the second overtime. Trine could not overcome that.
Bella Vaillant had 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead Baldwin Wallace. Ressler had 12 points, four rebounds and three assists.
Hinds had 17 points before fouling out for the Thunder. Sam Underhill and Sidney Wagner each had 10 points. Wagner also had five rebounds and three steals.
Prep Girls Basketball Westview, Chargers fall
EMMA — Westview lost to Wawasee 35-32 on Friday night.
Westview cut into a 19-11 halftime deficit, but Wawasee hung on to win.
Andrea Miller had seven points for Westview. Sara Lapp, Hope Bortner and Morgan Riegsecker had six points apiece.
Lucy Wilkinson led Wawasee with 10 points.
Wawasee won the junior varsity game 26-23. Breann Cory had 11 points for Westview.
In other area action on Friday, West Noble lost at NorthWood 48-35.
College Hockey Trine women lose to Concordia Falcons
ANGOLA — Trine’s women’s hockey team lost to Concordia (Wis.) 3-0 in a Northern Collegiate Hockey Association game Friday night at Thunder Ice Arena.
The Falcons (3-1-1, 1-0 NCHA) scored in each period and outshot the Thunder 32-16.
Marie Dedert made 29 saves in the Trine goal.
