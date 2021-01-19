LIGONIER – West Noble’s girls basketball team set itself up for a showdown with Northeast Corner Conference leader Garrett with a 54-43 victory over Eastside Tuesday night.
“We’re excited for Friday,” Chargers coach Jeff Burns said. “We’re happy to be in position with the ability to compete.”
The Blazers (9-8, 3-5 NECC) led 9-3 midway through the first quarter on the Chargers’ senior night. West Noble got going when regular starters Jazmyn Smith, Mackensy Mabie and Nichelle Phares came off the bench.
The Chargers (15-4, 8-1) drew even at 13 after one quarter, then held Eastside without a field goal in the second quarter in building a 27-16 lead at the half.
The Blazers turned West Noble over early in the third quarter to get back into the contest. The visitors got within five at 27-22.
But the Chargers ended the stanza with a 16-1 run and led 43-23 going into the fourth quarter.
West Noble led by as much as 23 at 46-23 early in the final period.
“The kids did a nice job,” Burns said of the team’s defense. “We’ve worked a lot on rotations. We are seeing that start to carry over.”
West Noble honored Phares, Lilly Mast, Taytlynn Forrer, Tori Franklin, Erin Shoemaker, Angela Caldwell and Lily Nelson along with managers Jordan Schlemmer and Adamaris Silva, and former player Olivia Yates, who does the video for livestream West Noble basketball broadcasts. Nelson was recognized, but not present due to being in COVID-19 quarantine.
Mast had 12 points, five rebounds, four steals and four assists. Phares and Forrer each had seven points. Phares had eight rebounds and Franklin grabbed five boards. Caldwell had four points and two rebounds. Shoemaker had two points and two assists, and Franklin grabbed two boards.
Sullivan Kessler had 15 points, six steals, four rebounds and four assists for Eastside.
