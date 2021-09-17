AUBURN — Dropping the first two games to Lakewood Park wasn’t a hopeless situation for Garrett in Thursday’s volleyball match.
The Railroaders were in the same spot 24 hours earlier, and stormed back to win three straight in a victory over DeKalb. When they fought off three match points in the third game and forced a fourth against the Panthers, everybody knew what was possible.
So did the Panthers, however. They fell behind after Garrett erased an early lead in the fourth game, which was a test of endurance down to the wire, and after eight ties, the Panthers found the surge they needed to complete the win. Scores were 25-6, 25-16, 26-28, 25-19.
“What a game. Girls that battled every single point and didn’t give up,” Lakewood Park coach Savannah Dize said. “In the locker room we talked about things we needed to have happen.
“We had to be strong with the block. Our main hitters got some incredible touches that slowed up (Garrett attacks) so we could get some good digs to start offense to get some amazing kills.”
Huntington recruit Haley Kruse accounted for four of the last six points in the fourth game, including a kill that broke the final tie and put the Panthers ahead to stay. She had been blocked by Taylor Gerke on the point before, which pulled the Railroaders even.
She also got the Panthers rolling early, putting herself at the service line with a kill, then reeling off six straight points with a wicked string of serves.
“Haley Kruse played an amazing game. She brings such leadership to our team,” Dize said.
“The girls really wanted this one. We warmed up good. They came out with aggression. I think fans could see the fight and desire.”
Garrett (11-3) was going for a county sweep after wins over Eastside and DeKalb the previous two nights. The Railroaders seemed to be knocked off balance by Kruse’s early onslaught, and a run of 11 straight points served by Cassie Swing put Lakewood Park up 21-4.
The Panthers (12-3) knew the next game wouldn’t come as easily.
“We’re learning what it means to believe in ourselves and trust our teammates,” Dize said. “Tonight proved we’re a team worth competing against. Our girls work hard every day and they want to make each other better. We saw that tonight.
“This is the start of something special. This is a good Garrett team to compete with.”
Swing’s block gave the Panthers an 11-7 lead in Game 2, but the Railroaders stayed close. They trailed just 17-15 after a kill by Kinleigh Smith, but an ace from Ashley Zak made it 20-16 and Kruse followed with a kill.
Garrett didn’t score again, and the final point was kept alive on a diving play by Zak in front of the Panthers’ Hawaiian-themed cheering section, which along with Garrett’s JV team, kept the noise at a deafening level all night.
A kill by Smith, and a block by Kelsey Bergman and Kyana Martinez helped Garrett roll to a 10-4 lead in the third game, but five service errors cost the Railroaders, and Lakewood Park stormed back to lead 17-13.
The Big Train scrapped back with a tip by Gerke and an ace by Smith which tied it 23-23, but another service error started the string of match points for the Panthers. The lost the first on a service error, and blocks by Morgan Ostrowski foiled the other two to make it 26-26. A pair of Panther errors gave Garrett the final two points, sending the match to the fourth game.
The Railroaders again came from behind, leading 13-11, but an ace from Lauren Korte, and kill off a stray pass by Kruse brought the Panthers back. Back and forth it went until the final tie at 19-19, when Kruse’s kill sent the Panthers to the win.
