The KPC Media Group North Zone was well-represented on 2021 Track & Field Academic All-State teams recently put together by the Indiana Association of Track and Cross County Coaches.
Four girls and five boys from the area were First Team selections.
The girls picked to the Academic All-State First Team were Prairie Heights junior Alex German and three East Noble Knights, seniors Anna Becker and Kylie Garton and junior Lillian Dechert.
Columbia City junior and former Angola High student athlete Danielle Dunham also made the Academic All-State First Team.
The boys receiving First Team honors were EN seniors Kyler Corbin and Wesley Potts, West Noble senior Isaac Flora, Lakewood Park Christian senior Caleb Ramer and Fremont junior Logan Brooks.
Many others were honorably mentioned by the IATCCC to their respective Academic All-State teams.
Area girls honorably mentioned were East Noble senior Mariah Maley and Morgan Walz, Knights junior Erin Weng, Angola seniors Rachel Cockroft and Kelsie Thomas, Lakewood Park senior Victoria Miller and Fremont junior Morgan Gannon.
Area boys honorably mentioned were LPC seniors Colton White, Blake Miller and Chris Shively; EN juniors Brett Christian and Drew Sillaway, Angola senior Kane Wagner, Hornet junior Finley Hasselman, Fremont senior Kaleb Gannon and Prairie Heights junior Isaac Burns.
