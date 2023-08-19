SOUTH BEND — Lakeland opened its football season by downing South Bend St. Joseph 33-28 Friday night at Father Bly Field.
The Lakers defeated the Indians on the gridiron for the first time since Oct. 6, 2006, when Lakeland won in South Bend 20-14. Lakeland ended a losing streak to St. Joe that lasted seven games.
After the Indians led 14-13 at the half, the Lakers outscored the home team 13-0 in the third quarter to take a 26-13 lead. Lakeland held St. Joseph off the rest of the way.
Junior Carson Mickem had 12 rushes for 134 yards and a touchdown, and also caught six passes for 57 yards and a touchdown to lead Lakeland.
Sophomore Brayden Holbrook had two short touchdown runs and completed 15-of-23 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown for the Lakers. Sophomore Sean Conley rushed 19 times for 112 yards and a score.
Sophomore Levi Cook had three receptions for 52 yards and a sack. Senior Bo Kerns led the Laker defense with seven tackles, including four assists. Sophomore Keegan Merrifield also had a sack and senior Ritch Hostetler recovered a fumble.
Lakeland hosts Churubusco on Friday.
In Middletown, the game was scoreless with just under seven minutes left in regulation time before the game got away from the Eagles.
Senior Evan Fries rushed for two touchdowns for the Raiders. Juniors Max Seaburn and Landon Barr both returned interceptions for touchdowns.
Brody Foulk threw a touchdown pass to Gage Cope for Fremont, then Vito Kregel kicked the extra point to get within seven of Shenandoah at 14-7 with just under six minutes left. The Eagles turned the ball over five times, including four interceptions.
FHS travels to Blackford on Friday.
Adams Central 42, Garrett 8
At Minnich Field in Monroe, the Railroaders only trailed 14-0 at the half. Then the Flying Jets put the game out of reach with 21 points in the third quarter.
Garrett was held to 131 yards of total offense. Freshman Alex Guzman rushed 14 times for 64 yards and ran for two points in the fourth quarter after Calder Hefty threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Parker Skelly.
Hefty also intercepted an AC pass on defense.
Senior Keegan Bluhm ran for three touchdowns and senior Jack Hamilton threw two touchdown passes for Adams Central.
Garrett hosts DeKalb on Friday.
Whitko 20, Prairie Heights 0
In Brushy Prairie, the Wildcats ran for 272 yards and held the Panther offense to just three first downs. Whitko ended a losing streak at 15 games that dated back to the middle of the 2021 season.
Senior quarterback Jack Hill ran 19 times for 56 yards and two touchdowns for the Wildcats. He also completed 3-of-9 passes for 46 yards. Classmate Kaden Long had seven carries for 114 yards and a touchdown.
Prairie Heights travels to Bronson (Mich.) this coming Friday.
