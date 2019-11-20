WATERLOO — Another Stuckey will be playing college golf at the top level in the state capital.
DeKalb senior Ally Stuckey signed a letter of intent Monday to play golf at IUPUI. Her older sister, Lexy, plays at Butler.
“It feels really good. I’m really excited to be a Jag,” Stuckey said.
Stuckey said other schools showed interest in having her play golf, but when she received IUPUI’s offer, her mind was made up.
“I really liked the campus, and when I first met the coaching staff I knew it was the perfect fit. They were really nice to me. They were really excited to help me get better.”
Stuckey said she plans to major in biology.
An individual Northeast 8 Conference title highlighted Stuckey’s senior year. She shot a 2-under-par 70 at Cross Creek in Decatur and won the tournament by eight strokes.
She also broke Lexy’s record for most times as medalist in a season.
Joining sisters Lexy and Bayley on the DeKalb team, coached by their father, Trent, spurred Ally Stuckey on to a desire to play collegiately.
“My freshman year, I knew I wanted to be on the team with my sisters,” she said. “Once we made it to state (as a team) my sophomore year, I knew that was what I wanted to do, and I really started focusing, and picking up more time playing and practicing.”
Stuckey said she began playing golf even before elementary school.
“Golf has been a huge part of my life. I don’t ever want to let it go,” she said.
Stuckey will play for coach Jamie Broce at IUPUI, which has won back-to-back Horizon League championships. The Jaguars also have made the NCAA regionals the past two years.
“He said he liked my positivity and that I’m always smiling. He knows I could be a good fit and bring good energy to the team,” Stuckey said.
Being good around the green will be the key to her success.
“I think I can improve on everything, but mainly the short game,” she said. “That’s going to be most important when you get to college. That’s what they said the girls on their team focus on for the majority of the time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.