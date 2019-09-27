BUTLER — Eastside’s senior night celebration didn’t go the way the hosts wanted, but the Blazers showed a great deal of fight in a three-set loss to Westview Thursday.
The Warriors won three hard-fought contests, 27-25, 25-19 and 25-22.
It was the last home match for seniors Erika Brock, Jessi Gerke and Breanika Steury and exchange student Hannah Vrijdags.
“So close, yet so far away. Even though we lost in three, there’s some things we did really well,” Eastside coach Kent Mitchell said.
“We’ve been working on some plays, we ran some people in different directions,” he said. “We had positive outcomes, we had negative outcomes.
“We can’t expect to be 100 percent until we start running this stuff in the game,” he said. “They’re getting a little more comfortable.”
Westview led 23-17 in the first set after three aces from Gloria Miller and a Payton May kill.
After Eastside gained control, Paige Franz served an ace, but her next ball went out, putting the Warriors at game point.
Mataya Bireley tipped one past the Westview defense, and two blocks by Eleanor Neumann put Eastside on top, 25-24.
Eastside’s next spike attempt went out of play, and Miller’s kill put the Warriors in front. May’s deep serve dropped in play for an ace.
The Blazers led 6-2 in the second set. It was tied at 10 and 13 before Miller’s tip put Westview in front, 16-13.
Two Hallie Mast aces staked Westview to a 19-15 lead before the visitors closed out the second set.
A back row kill by Miller had the Warriors in front 20-17, but an ace from Skyelar Kessler and Steury brought Eastside even at 20.
The Blazers lost the ball when a serve went out of play, and Miller ended the match with a kill.
Brock led a balanced Eastside attack with 10 kills. Steury added six and Bireley chipped in with five.
Neumann had two solo blocks. Bireley and Brock had one each.
Gerke had 12 assists to go with 14 digs. Skyelar Kessler added 10 assists. Franz led the team with 23 assists. Brock added 10.
Steury served three aces. Gerke and Franz served two each.
“On senior night, teams don’t normally play good because everybody’s so emotional,” Mitchell said. “They came out and did a really good job.
“This team’s got a lot of fight,” he said. “We need that signature win where we beat somebody we’re not supposed to.
“Even though we lost, I’m proud of how we fought.”
Eastside won the reserve match 25-12, 25-13.
