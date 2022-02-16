GARRETT — Garrett’s boys basketball team hung around and hung around.
The Railroaders made Fairfield, one of the better teams in the Northeast Corner Conference, work for everything it got Wednesday.
In the end, the Falcons got just enough and left the Paul Bateman Gym with a 44-38 win.
Garrett fell to 5-15 in all games and 2-8 in Northeast Corner Conference play. Fairfield improved to 13-6 overall and 7-2 in the NECC.
The Falcons got a game-high 19 points from senior guard Caleb Wright. Owen Miller picked up eight for Fairfield.
The Railroaders were led by Jasen Bailey, who had 13 points. Drayton Myers and Kyle Smith chipped in with points each.
The Falcons scored five points in the first 60 seconds — a three from Miller just 10 ticks into the contest and two free throws by Braedon Helms at the minute mark.
There would be no scoring until Garrett’s Tyler Gater sank a free throw with 4:24 left in the quarter. Wright and Bailey traded threes before Fairfield ended the quarter on a 6-0 run to lead 14-4 after eight minutes.
While it looked like a tough night for the home team, these Railroaders were determined to get back into the game.
Gater sank another free throw early in the second before Myers ran off all eight of his points in a row, including a layup with 3:52 left in the half. That brought Garrett within six, 19-13.
After Fairfield missed two shots on a possession, Jaxson Fugate scored on a nice turnaround move inside, bringing the hosts to within four at the break, 19-15.
Miller scored inside on the Falcons’ first possession of the third, but Bailey drilled a three from the key.
Fairfield had trouble putting the ball in the hole, despite getting plenty of opportunities on offensive rebounds — including three boards on one possession. The Falcons missed all four shots before Bailey made a nice bank shot from the lane to keep the margin at four.
Wright connected from long range and Noah Mast was finally able to get a putback to drop for the Falcons, but Gater hit a three from the left wing before the quarter ended.
With eight minutes to play, Fairfield held a slim 31-25 lead.
After the teams traded buckets to start the fourth, the visitors were able to take more than a minute off the clock but turned it over at the three-minute mark.
Later, following a Falcon miss, Bailey scored in transition, completing the three-point play with 2:30 to go, trimming the deficit to 36-32.
Wright and Smith then traded threes for their respective teams.
With 53.5 seconds left, Fairfield’s Seth Yoder made one of two free throws. Garrett couldn’t gather the rebound on the missed second, and Wright was fouled on a rebound. He sank a pair with 46 ticks left, making it 42-35.
That’s when the Falcons turned up the defensive pressure, staying in the faces of shooters and forcing Garrett to use up valuable time before Smith got free to hit a three in the corner with 17.3 seconds left.
With Garrett pressuring the out-of-bounds play, a full-length heave to Connor Wright capped the scoring.
The Railroaders complete a busy week of basketball when they host DeKalb Friday.
Fairfield won the reserve game 44-30.
Levi Chaney had 10 points and Jake Molargik had seven for Garrett. Mitchell Miller had nine and Dayton Lockwood picked up eight for Fairfield.
