SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — The Trine University indoor track and field teams competed in the Steemer Showcase Saturday at Wittenberg University.
The Thunder women set four new school records in the meet. Sophomore Haley Livingston set three of them and Evie Bultemeyer-Miller broke her own record in the mile by nearly three seconds with a winning time of 4 minutes, 50.76 seconds.
Livingston set new program records in her long jump victory at 17 feet, 11 inches, while placing second in the 60-meter hurdles at 9.04 seconds and in the 60 dash prelims at 7.98 seconds. She placed fourth in the 60 dash finals at 8.04 seconds, which tied her previous school record.
Valerie Obear won the weight throw at 18.27 meters (59-11). This mark is just off the existing school record by two-tenths of a meter and is her personal-best.
In the 5,000, Carol Haldeman was second in 18:05.52 and teammate Lydia Randolph finished third in 18:10.35.
Fifth-place finishes were recorded by Pleasant Lake’s Autumn Presley in the pole vault and Marissa Kenney in the 800. Presley just missed a new school record in the pole vault at 3.07 meters (10-0.75). Kenney achieved a season-best time in the 800 at 2:25.27.
In the shot put, Kendallville’s Madelyn Summers placed sixth with a throw of 37-5.25. Kennedi Sternberg was seventh in the 200 at 26.98 seconds.
On Monday, Livingston was named the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Women’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week and Obear was named the conference’s Women’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week.
In the men’s meet, Trine had event wins from Jake Gladieux in the 60 hurdles in a school record-tying time of 8.19 seconds and Josh Davis in the 60 dash in 7.04 seconds.
Gladieux was also third in the 200 with a season-best time of 49.71 seconds.
William Thonn was third in the 60 dash at 7.10 seconds.
Ben Williams was just four-tenths of a second off the school record in the 200, placing third in 22.73 seconds. The junior was also the top Trine finisher in the long jump in seventh place at 21-11.5.
A season-best time was also accumulated by Aidan Lapp in the mile as he finished eighth in 4:28.92.
Theodore Samra continued to improve upon his personal best scores in the shot put and weight throw events. He placed second in the shot put at 48-6.25 and fourth in the weight throw at 53 feet. Samra was named the MIAA Men’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week on Monday.
Other top performers in field events included Eirik Eggen in the triple jump, placing eighth at 40-2, and Greysen Spohn in the high jump, finishing eighth by clearing 6-2.
Both Thunder teams will compete in the University of Chicago’s Windy City Rumble on Saturday.
Trine announced on Monday the addition of Stacy Dibley as an assistant coach to the Thunder track and field program. The 2021 Trine graduate was an assistant coach to the NCAA Division III national champion women’s triathlon team this past fall.
Dibley ran cross country and track for the Thunder, and also competed on Trine’s women’s triathlon team during her senior season. She was a member of the 2019 Thunder women’s indoor track and field team that won an MIAA championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.