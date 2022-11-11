ANGOLA — With three crushing Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association losses to Albion, Alma and Hope this season, the Trine University football team will miss out on the NCAA Division III playoffs. Albion and Alma, both undefeated in 2022 at 9-0 (5-0 MIAA), will meet today in Alma, Michigan, for the MIAA hardware and automatic playoff berth that comes with it.
But the Thunder have a chance to finish the 2022 season on a positive note today when they travel to Kalamazoo College for the season finale.
If the Thunder beat the Hornets, they’ll finish 7-3 — an improvement over last year’s 6-4 mark.
It’s not the 2022 result Trine head coach Troy Abbs and his team wanted — but it’s a positive end to the season, Abbs said.
“There are a lot of teams in the country that would love to be 7-3,” Abbs said earlier this week. “We’re not one of them, but if you put it in perspective, a lot of teams would love to be in our position.”
In Kalamazoo, the Thunder will see a team that has struggled in 2022. The Hornets are 3-6 overall entering the final week of the season, and 0-5 in the MIAA.
But Abbs said his squad will be ready to play just in case the Hornets have any designs on defeating the Thunder on Senior Day.
“We can’t beat ourselves,” Abbs said. “We can’t turn the ball over and we can’t have miscues on special teams. We have to go out and play Thunder football.”
For Abbs, that means running the ball effectively, playing great defense, and finishing strong. If the Thunder can do that and end 2022 with a win over Kalamazoo, they’ll finish third in the MIAA behind Alma and Albion.
The Hornets have a good passing attack, but are young at the skill positions, Abbs said. “We’ll hope to take advantage of their youth,” Abbs added.
Kalamazoo has given up 487 total yards and 36.8 points per game this fall. The Hornets have averaged 314 yards per contest and 21.6 points per game.
Junior quarterback Josh Nichols has completed 181-of-330 passes for 1,990 yards and 17 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. His favorite receiver has been sophomore Jonah Spates, who has 49 receptions for 517 yards and three touchdowns.
Trine, meanwhile, has averaged just over 367 yards per game and given up just over 276.
Kickoff at Kalamazoo is set for 1 p.m.
Thunder Bolts
Trine senior quarterback Alex Price just cracked the 2,000-yard passing mark last week against Hope. With 400 rushing yards in the first nine games, Price is the Thunder’s leading rusher and has a legitimate chance to crack 500 for the season with a good performance today against a team that gives up more than 200 rushing yards per contest… Trine has dominated the series over the past 10 years, winning every contest. There was no game between the two schools in the 2020-21 academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
