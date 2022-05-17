WATERLOO — Winning a sectional title, DeKalb’s wrestlers got used to their hands being raised by the officials after victories.
The Indiana High School Wrestling Coaches Association is holding up the Barons’ hands now. DeKalb was named the winner of the IHSWCA Academic Challenge, which goes to the lineup with the highest combined grade-point average among teams that won sectional titles.
The Barons topped the list of the 32 sectional champion teams in Indiana.
The Barons won their first sectional crown since 2007 in January and now have another honor to add to it.
“It’s awesome the coaches association wants to celebrate our athletes being well-rounded and taking care of business in the classroom and on the wrestling mat,” DeKalb coach Travis Gaff said. “It’s always been super important to me to make sure we’re not just creating good wrestlers, but good students, good role models, good community leaders — the whole package.”
Of the 13 wrestlers in DeKalb’s lineup in the sectional, 11 made the school’s honor roll. Three of them — Landon Armstrong, Elijah Knepper and Kasey Bosell — were Academic All-State, and Mitch Snyder was honorable mention.
“I’m really impressed with everybody on the team. I’m proud of everybody,” Knepper said.
“Toward the beginning of the year, our coaches stress hard work both on the mat and in the classroom. Some of the people that may have been struggling with grades at the beginning of the year, they really pulled it together. I’m proud of everybody for getting their grades up there and getting it done in the classroom.”
“Our coach always says half the battle is in the classroom and half is on the mat. A lot of our wrestlers took that to heart,” sophomore Braylon Meyer added.
The academic success made Gaff’s job much easier. He had no worries about wrestlers staying eligible to compete. Several times through the years, wrestlers in the starting lineup were lost when grades for the first semester came out in January. Others weren’t eligible to begin the season.
Gaff said he monitors all the wrestlers’ grades with help from the school’s guidance department.
“It’s great not to have to worry about that,” he said. “If you want to do something with this after high school you need to make sure you’re getting good grades. If I’m trying to see who’s going to be the best fit at the college level, they don’t want to have to worry about grades.”
Like all athletes and those who participate in other activities, wrestlers have to make time to put in the work to get the high grades.
“You really don’t have time,” freshman Dominic Dunn said. “It’s really hard to do it. You’re just constantly tired. When you’re working on (schoolwork), you may not like it, but you might as well work hard.”
“Wrestling takes its toll,” Meyer said. “What it comes down to is pushing that to the side. I’m not good enough where I’m going be wrestling after my high school career is over, but what I learn in school is going to stick with me, and that’s more important.
“Wrestling is super demanding. You’re watching your weight and you’re tired all the time. You just have to keep pushing through it.”
Knepper accepts hitting the books as just part of the process.
“In my household, it’s academics first and foremost, and athletics second,” he said. “I make sure I focus in class. I get my work done. I don’t really complain about it.
“If I have a match or a hard practice, I make sure I get plenty of rest, but I also hit it hard with the homework as soon as I can.”
The academic honor is a nice way to cap a successful year for a program going in the right direction.
“It’s really impressive to see what we managed to do this year, our first sectional title in 15 years,” Gaff said. “To add this on top of it, and our Academic All-State list is growing, it’s great to see the positive trend in our program.”
