KENDALLVILLE — Peaking at sectional time is something for which every team in every sport hopes.
At least two area teams, East Noble and Fremont, did that Friday at the East Noble sectional at Noble Hawk.
The host Knights bettered their season-best score by 20 strokes, and found themselves in third place, taking the final spot for the Plymouth Regional Thursday. The top three teams, and the top three individual players not on those teams move on from sectional.
Three East Noble players shot their best scores. Caden Anderson shot a 74 for fourth place overall, and Avery Kline and Ryan Norden both had 82s. Norden made his new best extra special with a hole-in-one on the 15th hole, a 195-yard par 3.
“We’re going on to regional and we’re excited about that,” East Noble coach Jason Buchs said. “We’d been trending that way all year but we hadn’t put it together in a day. It was great to see it all come together on a big day like today.
“We were hoping. We knew the potential was there. We just had to put it all together on one day. We knew they had that ability. It makes me proud as a coach to see it happen. We get to play another week and we’re proud of that.”
Other East Noble scores were Matt Kumfer 81 and Ryan Gienger 86.
Carroll left the rest of the field far behind with the three best scores for the day and all five players shooting in the 70s on the way to a 289. Peyton Richmond was the medalist with an even par 71. Leo took second place at 312.
Lukas Berlew of Fremont and Tyrus Whitman of Northrop both shot 76s to earn individual regional berths. Gavin Morr of DeKalb took the last spot with a 79.
Morr and the Barons were the best of the rest at 331. They were part of half the field which started on No. 10, and managed just two 40s on the back side. A strong front nine, with 39s from Morr, Jack McComb and Kyle Toyias, wasn’t enough to overtake East Noble.
Other Baron final totals were McComb 83, Toyias 84, Grant McAfee 85 and Will Potter 88.
Fremont was three strokes back, and didn’t just beat its best score. The Eagles’ 334 was more than 50 strokes lower than the team’s previous best.
“We played pretty well today. We started on the back nine and Lukas Berlew, our No. 1, started off with birdie, birdie, and kind of set the day for them,” coach Nick Herndon said. The Eagles were at 164 when they made their turn.
“That’s 30 strokes better than what we’ve done all year, and then we continued that on to the front nine, which was our second nine,” Herndon said. “We were able to get it into the clubhouse as a team 50 strokes better than our 18-hole best.
“I couldn’t be more pleased with the kids with how they played and their attitudes. It got a little windy at the end, but we stuck with it.”
Herndon said Fremont had better focus than it had Tuesday in the Leo Invitational on the same course.
“We came out here Tuesday in an invitational and we were just kind of lackluster with our mental game,” Herndon said. “Summer break had just happened. We fixed the kinks with our mental game and our mental attitude (today) and came out here ready to play. As soon as we walked off the bus I could tell we were ready and it was going to be a different day.”
Other Eagle scores were Josh Sherbondy 81, Jakob Allman 85, and Alex Chilenski and Luke Campbell both 92.
Angola followed Fremont at 363. Caleb Price led the Hornets with an 85.
Among other area teams, Garrett was eighth at 386, with Thomas Loeffler shooting a 94. Tyler Miller’s 90 led Churubusco, which was ninth at 388, while Owen Norris shot a 95 to lead Central Noble, 10th at 414.
Eastside was 11th at 417 and led by Kyle Yoder’s 96. Hamilton took 12th at 474 with Caleb Creager shooting a 113.
East Noble Sectional
Team Scores
(Top 3 advance to Plymouth Regional)
1. Carroll 289, 2. Leo 312, 3. East Noble 319, 4. DeKalb 331, 5. Fremont 334, 6. Angola 363, 7. Northrop 364, 8. Garrett 386, 9. Churubusco 388, 10. Central Noble 414, 11. Eastside 417, 12. Hamilton 474.
Top Finishers
(i-advanced as individual)
1. Peyton Richmond (Car) 71, 2. Cameron GeRue (Car) 72, 3. Hunter Melton 72, 4. Caden Anderson (EN) 74, 5. Benjamin Jackson (Car) 74, 6. Patrick Judd (Leo) 75, 7. tie, i-Lukas Berlew (Fre) 76, i-Tyrus Whitman (Nrp) 76, 9. Justin Hicks (Leo) 77, 10. tie, Gavin Morr (DK) 79, Wes Opliger (Leo) 79, Jackson Bradley (Car) 79.
Team-By-Team Scoring
Carroll 289 — Jackson 36-38 74, GeRue 37-35 72, Melton 36-36, Jackson 36-38 74, Bradley 36-43 79.
Leo 312 — Hicks 37-40 77, Rorick 41-40 81, Opliger 37-42-79, Judd 36-39 75, Gibson 38-44 82.
East Noble 319 — Gienger 42-44 86, Anderson 38-36-74, Kumfer 39-42 81, Kline 40-42 82, Norden 44-38 82.
DeKalb 331 — McComb 39-44 83, Morr 39-40 79, McAfee 45-40 85, Toyias 39-45 84, Potter 43-45 88.
Fremont 334 — Berlew 40-36 76, Sherbondy 42-39 81, Allman 42-43 85, Chilenski 46-46 92, Campbell 42-50 92.
Angola 363 — Price 44-41 85, Gruner 47-44 91, Hankey 47-48 95, Hersel 51-51-102, Blaschak 45-47 92.
Northrop 364 — Blomeke 96, Davis 91, Whitman 76, Davidson 49-53, Rogers 52-49 101.
Garrett 386 — Loeffler 49-45 -94, L. Borns 47-49 96, Weimer 50-50 100, Dapp 46-50 96, J. Borns 51-56 1-7.
Churubusco 388 — Miller 47-43 90, Crick 51-49 100, Resler 46-50 96, Eminger 54-48 102, Meeks 61-56 117.
Central Noble 414 — Smith 53-50 103, Norris 38-47 95, Robinson 53-49 102, Coburn 55-59 114, Imhof 56-61 117.
Eastside 417 — Yoder 47-49 96, Kerr 56-47 103, Brunggner 58-53 111, Arnold 49-56 107, Czaja 56-57 113.
