DUNLAP — Area teams finished the season at their best in the finals of the Concord Boys Swimming and Diving Sectional Saturday.
Even in a field stacked with outstanding teams, local swimmers saw their times drop and recorded plenty of personal bests.
Angola was tops among area teams with 144 1/2 points for seventh place. As they did Thursday night in the sectional preliminaries, the Hornets took an eraser to the school record book.
The Hornet 200 medley relay unit of Ethan Sanders, Isaac Sanders, Oliver Koch and Aidan Shannon finished sixth in 1:43.02, which broke the record of 1:44.52 set Thursday night.
Freshman Isaac Sanders tied for sixth in the breaststroke with Tim Blough of Northridge in 1:03.65. That beat the 1:03.79 Sanders swam in the prelims.
Junior Ethan Sanders set a new school mark in the backstroke of 55.1, better than his time of 55.22 from Thursday. He was the highest Hornet finisher in fourth place. He was also fifth in the 100 freestyle in 49.91.
“It was a great day,” Angola coach Brian Miller said. “We had three school records. We had drops (in time) all around. We had big drops Thursday and even more drops today. I’m real excited with their swims today.
“Our sectional is so deep and so fast, a lot of great teams and great swimmers. For us to get a couple swimmers in the championship heats, we celebrate that. Just dropping times and ending the season with their best times is awesome to see.”
East Noble was next among area squads with 122 team points, good for eighth.
Freshman Nate Cole took eighth in the 50 freestyle and dropped his Thursday time by seven hundredths of a second to finish in 23.41. He and junior Hunter Cole finished 12-13 in the 100 freestyle.
“Both our relays looked good,” East Noble coach Meredith Eakins said. “We’ve gone faster than we have the last five or six years, so that was encouraging to see. We had a lot more guys back (for the second day of the sectional) than we normally do.
“Nate Cole is a freshman and he was in the final heat, swimming against seniors. He got eighth but had a really good time drop again. We tapered real well and we came to compete.”
Eakins also had good words for junior Gage Marzion, a first-year diver who finished eighth in the diving finals.
DeKalb was ninth with 49 points. Trenton Meyer took 10th in the individual medley, dropping more than 3 1/2 seconds from Thursday for a 2:13.98 clocking. He was also 11th in the 500 freestyle in 5:37.57.
Fremont senior Gage Forrest, competing individually, was 16th in the backstroke in 1:04.53 and in the 50 freestyle with a time of 25.51.
Host Concord rolled to the team title with 447 points. Wawasee was a distant runner-up with 319.
Concord Boys Swim Sectional
Team Scores: 1. Concord 447, 2. Wawasee 319, 3. Northridge 293.5, 4. Goshen 278, 5. Elkhart 243, 6. NorthWood 218, 7. Angola 144.5, 8. East Noble 122, 9. DeKalb 49, 10. Jimtown 13, 11. Fremont 2.
200 Medley Relay: 1. Concord (R. Sollars, B. Sollars, Stevenson, Zimmermann) 1:36.15, 6. Angola (E. Sanders, I. Sanders, Koch, Shannon) 1:43.02, 7. East Noble (N. Cole, Arnold, H. Cole, Moses) 1:49.15, 9. DeKalb (Richardson, Yarian, Meyer, Stuckey) 2:03.69. 200 Freestyle: 1. Moser (Gsh) 1:42.47, 14. Newburg (Ang) 2:01.02, 15. Moses (EN) 2:10.01, 16. Brown (EN) 2:12.59. 200 IM: 1. Lehman (NR) 1:51.73, 10. Meyer (DK) 2:13.98, 13. Arnold (EN) 2:18.16, 14. Cooper (Ang) 2:18.23. 50 Freestyle: 1. Byrd (Elk) 20.69, 8. N. Cole (EN) 23.41, 9. I. Sanders (Ang) 23.45, 11. H. Cole (EN) 24.08, 16. Forrest (Fre) 25.51.
Diving: 1. Hardy (Elk) 419.15, 8. Marzion (EN) 210.35. 100 Butterfly: 1. Blystiv (Con) 52.08, 12. Koch (Ang) 1:01.28, 16. Koons (EN) 1:18.77. 100 Freestyle: 1. Hahn (NW) 46.96, 5. E. Sanders (Ang) 49.91, 12. N. Cole (EN) 52.55, 13. H. Cole (EN) 52.81. 500 Freestyle: 1. Brunner (Con) 4:39.48, 11. Meyer (DK) 5:37.57, 14. Newburg (Ang) 5:46.39, 16. Brown (EN) 6:04.39.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Goshen (Moser, Yegorov, Stutzman, Steury) 1:27.71, 7. Angola (Shannon, Cooper, Young, Newburg) 1:41.11, 8. East Noble (Marzion, Jansen, Koons, Brown) 1:49.06, 9. DeKalb (Stuckey, Richardson, Yarian, Meyer) 1:50.44. 100 Backstroke: 1. Kazmierczak (Elk) 51.56, 4. E. Sanders (Ang) 55.1, 13. Cooper (Ang) 1:03.11, 16. Forrest (Fre) 1:04.53. 100 Breaststroke: 1. Byrd (Elk) 55.76, 6. tie, Blough (NR), I. Sanders (Ang) 1:03.65, 14. Arnold (EN) 1:08.43, 15. Shannon (Ang) 1:12.45, 16. Jansen (EN) 1:13.09. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Concord (Brunner, Blystiv, R. Sollars, Stevenson) 3:14.66, 6. East Noble (Moses, Arnold, N. Cole, H. Cole) 3:39.29, 7. Angola (E. Sanders, Newburg, Shannon, I. Sanders) 3:42.32.
