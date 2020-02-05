Gymnastics
Barons defeat Carroll, Wayne on Monday
HUNTERTOWN — DeKalb scored 104.95 to 103.475 for Carroll and 89.6 for Wayne in a three-way meet Monday.
Sarah Boyd won the bars with a 9.05 and Lauren Blythe was first in the floor with a 9.25 to lead the Barons. Boyd (35.65) and Blythe (35.25) went 2-3 in the all-around, and Kristen Azzue was fifth with a PR of 34.0.
Wayne’s Erica Xayarath was the all-around winner (35.95).
The Barons took the top three spots in the floor. Azzue scored a personal-best 9.225 for second, and Boyd was next at 9.2.
Blythe took fourth in the bars with a PR of 8.75 and fourth in the beam with an 8.85. She was sixth in the vault at 8.4
Azzue tied Carroll’s Olivia Reincke for fifth in the beam at 8.725. Boyd was third in the vault at 8.7.
Brielle Carter of Eastside competed individually and scored 32.95 for sixth in the all-around. She was second in the vault (8.9) and sixth in the bars (7.95).
Bowling
Auburn Bowl reports best of the week
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has listed its best performances for the week of Jan. 27.
Papa Johns Bowler of the Week honors went to Malachai Litten for men (125 pins over average), Michelle Fox for women (138) and Ethan Pfeiffer for youth (107).
MEN: Moose — Dave Thies 269, 750 series, Kyle Baker 258, Mike Hasselman 712 series. Booster — Chad Griffith 279, 701 series, Jason Flaugh 279, 761 series, Ryan David 279, 726 series, Matt Liggett 269, Kent Likes 268, Bob McCoy 267, Taylor Schwartz 257, 705 series, Mike Plummer 257, Ty Cobbs 705 series. Friday Morning Trio — Tim Chervenka 275. Friday Night Recreation — Walt Treesh 267.
WOMEN: Moose — Amy Patrick 222, 618 series, Willa Thompson 201. Coffee — Kay Hamman 214, 528 series, Michelle Fox 200, 531 series. Booster — Jennifer Moring 221, 597 series, Jen Speaker 201. Thursday Night Ladies — Brenda Burch 210, 529 series.
YOUTH: Majors — Ethan Pfeiffer 257, 641 series. Jessica Willavize 237, 575 series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.