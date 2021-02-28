TODAY
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series: The Dixie Vodka 400, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla., FOX, 3:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Butler vs. Villanova, CBS, 12 p.m.
Michigan St. at Maryland, CBS, 2 p.m.
CBS — Iowa at Ohio St., CBS, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Rutgers at Penn St., BTN, 12:30 p.m.
Michigan at Minnesota, BTN, 2:30 p.m.
Notre Dame vs. Louisville, ESPN, 3 p.m.
Iowa at Wisconsin, FS1, 3 p.m.
Maryland at Northwestern, ESPN2, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
Indiana at Purdue, BTN, 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour: The WGC at The Concession, Final Round, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Fla., GOLF, 12 p.m.
PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Final Round, Coco Beach Golf Club, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, GOLF, 2:30 p.m.
PGA Tour: The WGC at The Concession, Final Round, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, Fla., NBC, 2:30 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Final Round, Catalina Course, Tucson, Ariz., GOLF, 4:30 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
LA Clippers at Milwaukee, ABC, 3:30 p.m.
Golden State at LA Lakers, ESPN, 8:15 p.m.
NBAGL BASKETBALL
Fort Wayne Mad Ants vs. Lakeland Magic, Orlando, Fla., NBATV, 3 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
Boston at NY Rangers, NBC, 12 p.m.
Columbus at Nashville, NHLN, 3 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, NBCSN, 7 p.m.
10:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Premiership: Bath at Northampton (taped)
SKIING
2 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Val di Fassa, Italy (taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Serie A: Atalanta at Sampdoria
7 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Leicester City
8:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur
11:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Chelsea
2 p.m.
FS2 — Copa Do Brasil Final: Palmeiras at Gremio, Leg 1 of 2, Porto Alegre, Brazil
6 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Club Tijuana at Monterrey
8 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: FC Juarez at Santos Laguna
12:30 a.m. (Monday)
NBCSN — Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at Guadalajara (taped)
TENNIS
3 a.m.
TENNIS — Singapore-ATP Singles Final
9 a.m.
TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP Singles Final
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Lyon-WTA & Doha-WTA Early Rounds
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Clark vs. Team Bastianelli, Dallas
9 p.m.
FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Cruz vs. Team Sybeldon, Dallas ---
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.