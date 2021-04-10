East Noble
Coach: Brad Parker
The newly appointed coach Parker has been spending countless hours in the offseason preparing the girls for the upcoming season.
Returning letterwinners for the Knights are Jalyn Baxter, Kayla Desper, Kyndal Mynhier, Kassi Chire, Endia Simpson, Dorothy Tipton and Bree Walmsley.
Breanna Arnold, Ally Barker, Rachel Carpenter and Reagan Godsey also return for East Noble. The notable newcomers are Madison Brayton, Brooke Lindsey, Kya Mosley, Angelyn Nguyen, Sadie Potts, Angela Schocke, Sausha Slaughter and Faith Swickard.
“This team understands the importance of hard work, but knows how to have fun with the sport as well. East Noble has always had a notable tennis program and these girls continue the tradition well,” Parker said.
Angola
Coach: Scott Hottell
The Hornets have capable players. Hottell and longtime assistant coach Amy Buchs is looking forward to seeing how they stack up with other teams in the area.
Angola’s only player back with varsity experience is junior Ellie Aldred. She was third at No. 2 singles in the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament in 2019.
The Hornets have three seniors, Kaitlyn Kauffman, Maren Fifer and Reece Stuckey.
Angola has an intriguing trio of sophomores in Brea Harris, McKenna Powers and Elina Locane.
Other juniors expected to contribute are Hannah Schnieder, Grace Shelburne, Kallie Wise, Maddie Sulier and Macie Farlow.
Lakewood Park
Coach: Lisa Korte
AUBURN — Lakewood Park Christian will begin girls tennis one year later than planned after last year’s spring season was canceled.
The Panthers will play all of their matches away since there are no courts at the school at present.
Coach Lisa Korte will count on players who took part when tennis was offered as a club sport at the school. Juniors Elizabeth Kruse, Evan Hostetler and Lauren Crider all participated for three years, and senior Sabra Harmes played for two.
“Having the girls participate in the club program gives us a good foundation for the season,” said Korte, in her second season. “We are blessed with having very supportive parents who are helping with practices and organizing team meals.”
DeKalb
Coach: Payton Rhodes Yarian
All seven spots are open since the Barons have little experience returning after the cancellation of last season.
Senior Alli Burton and junior Ella Cruz both played doubles in the 2019 season, and are the only two Barons who have been in a varsity match.
They’ll be among a group of 14 players vying for the seven varsity positions. Others include seniors Izzy Gettys and Madison Shultis, juniors Bella Brunson, Alexis Leco, Brooklyn Clark and Lauren Blythe, and sophomores Maddie Hickman and Evie Pepple. Four freshmen will also be in the mix.
“A lot of our girls have been putting in the work in the offseason by taking lessons, coming to open courts and after-school workouts,” said Rhodes Yarian, who’s in her sixth year at the helm. “I’m excited to see them contribute to Lady Baron tennis this year.”
The coach feels they need to keep that work ethic going to have a chance at a successful year.
“I truly believe that if these girls work hard, give it their all at practice and matches and truly believe in themselves, we will have a successful year,” Rhodes Yarian said.
Fremont
Coach: Lexi Skeens
Skeens will lean on her seniors and hopes the team as a whole will grow in the mental game to be solid this spring.
“Coming off of spring break, I thought we came out ready to go. I thought they were able to compete,” Skeens said on March 30. “The juniors work well together.”
Skeens has worked with the seniors since they played volleyball in seventh grade.
Among seniors Ashley Stroop, Sage Stroh and Emma Arnos. two of the them will play together at No. 1 doubles and the other will be in the singles mix. Classmate Katey Arble is also expected to contribute.
Junior Brook Landis, a transfer from Prairie Heights, will play a prominent role for Fremont.
Prairie Heights
Coach: Eric Culler
The Panthers have three returning varsity players from 2019. Seniors Emma Leggett and Macie Betke and junior Katie Eash were primarily doubles players that season.
Culler feels he has up and coming players in junior Samarah Orr and sophomore Kylee Leland.
“We as a team we feel we will compete with most schools and probably scare a few,” Culler said.
Lakeland
Coach: Michael Rasbaugh
Rasbaugh will help a young team grow in his first season as the coach. He will lean on the leadership of seniors Elizabeth Jennings, Alaina Trost and Laura Eicher.
“I am looking forward to the season,” Rasbaugh said. “I think we are going to do some great things this year.”
Other key returning players are juniors Brooklynn Olinger and Lilly Schackow.
Central Noble
Coach: Laurie Beck
The Cougars have two returning players this year.
Rachel Imhof is the only senior this year. She joined the tennis team her sophomore year and played No. 3 singles in her first season.
Alea Hoover is the other returning player for Central Noble and has been playing since her freshman year, when she played No. 1 and No. 2 doubles.
The rest of the team will be filled out with newcomers, including sophomore Natalie Moore and freshmen Lydia Replogle, Naomi Leffers, Jacelyn Hawk, Sarah Pilnock and Avery Phillips.
“Although we have a fairly new team, Imhof and Hoover are strong players and we are looking forward to a great season. We’re happy to be able to get out on the courts this year after getting started last year and having the season canceled,” Beck said.
West Noble
Coach: Teri Kruger
Tara Gross is the only returning player from the 2019 season for West Noble.
Along with a basically new roster, Kruger and assistant coach Brenda Iden Parr are new to the West Noble tennis team for the 2021 season.
The rest of the Charger roster includes Avery Kruger, Isabella Bartlett, Jaci Macias-Padilla, Natalie Flores, Melanie Gonzalez, Erica Hernandez, Lilia Herrera, Selina Marin, Angela Pena and Ashlyn Seigel.
Westview
Coach: Carrie Clark
The Warriors also have a first-year head coach, Clark.
The returning letterwinners for Westview are senior Nicole Miller and junior Lillian Eash.
Senior Hallie Mast, sophomores Paige Riegsecker and Ella Clark and freshman Madeline Stults are expected to fill out most of the varsity lineup.
The last spot on varsity is yet to be determined but will be filled by one of the following: Rochelle Miller, Kailyn Gates, Ava Brown or Kamryn Miller.
“Our varsity girls have worked hard in the offseason and are excited for a chance to compete. Some of them have been in lessons for two years now without a chance to see how their skills play out in head to head competitions with area schools,” coach Clark said. “We’re a young team, but we’re excited to see what we can accomplish over the next few years, and especially excited to get back to playing matches and representing Westview on the court.”
Churubusco
Coach: Brandon Pollock
The Eagles will continue their rebuild and court time will be invaluable this spring.
