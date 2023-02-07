FORT WAYNE — Bethany Christian continued to increase its defensive pressure and gradually gained control against Lakewood Park Christian.
After a spirited beginning, the Panthers struggled with turnovers and went cold from the field while managing just three points in the second quarter and the Bruins went on to a 56-37 win in the Class 1A sectional title game at Blackhawk Christian Saturday.
With their first sectional title since 2016, the Bruins (21-3) advanced to the Caston Regional this Saturday against Tri-County, who won its own sectional by defeating North White 52-41 in the championship game Saturday night.
The Panthers (10-14) were guilty of six turnovers in each of the first two quarters. They took an 11-10 lead late in the first quarter on a steal and layup by Ava McGrade, but the Bruins answered with a 13-1 run, fueled in part by takeaways.
Zoe Willems had back-to-back three-point plays in that span. McGrade’s baseline basket was the only Lakewood Park score in the second quarter as the Bruins took a 27-14 lead to the locker room.
Shooting over the Bruins’ defense didn’t work for the Panthers, who missed all nine of their threes in the first half.
“We were a little rattled by the physicality,” Lakewood Park coach Jarod Estep said. “We were the team that had to play three games this week and you’ve got to be fight through being tired. We struggled at that. We threw the ball away, went back to some bad habits. That’s how you learn, I guess.”
Willems had a game-best 24 points and eight rebounds to lead Bethany Christian. Mariah Stoltzfus scored 11 points to go with nine assists.
McGrade scored 20 for the Panthers and Jade Carnahan had 15. Grace Kamleiter had the other two points for Lakewood Park.
Carnahan scored the first basket in the second half, but the Bruins quickly clicked off the next seven points to pad their lead.
Lakewood Park bid farewell to its two seniors, Alexandra Van Dyken and Haley Brooks, who were first-year players.
“We bring back our top seven or eight in minutes,” Estep said. “That’s a positive. Hopefully they remember this feeling.”
