Prep Girls Soccer West Noble defeats ECA
ELKHART — The Chargers scored all three of their goals in the second half to defeated the Eagles 3-2 Thursday.
Sherlyn Torres scored all three goals for West Noble.
Jalynn Baker finished with 18 saves in goal.
Warriors tie Raiders
MIDDLEBURY — Westview and Northridge played to a 2-2 tie on Thursday.
The Warriors scored in each half. Paige Schwartz and Brianna Munoz scored for Westview. Olivia Jasso and Kelsie Ward each had an assist.
Madison Hooley made 11 saves in goal for Westview.
Prep Boys Soccer Garrett downs Generals
FORT WAYNE — Garrett beat Wayne 9-4 on Thursday.
Joey Silva and Braydon Kennedy each had two goals and two assists for the Railroaders. Chase Leech and Jasen Bailey also had two goals each.
Peyton Simmons also scored for Garrett. Graydon Clingan and Kameron Ruiz each had an assist.
Nick Barden made 11 saves in goal for the Railroaders. Doug Merriman played the final few minutes in goal.
Prep Volleyball PH loses to Fairfield
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights lost to Fairfield in a key Northeast Corner Conference matchup Thursday, 25-23, 25-7, 25-18.
Hunter Kleeberg had 20 assists and eight digs for the Panthers. Chloe Riehl had nine digs and eight kills, and Trevyn Terry had seven kills and three blocks.
Prep Boys Tennis Barons edge Columbia City
COLUMBIA CITY — DeKalb defeated Columbia City 3-2 in a Northeast 8 Conference dual match Thursday.
Wyatt Derrow won at three singles for the Barons. DeKalb’s doubles teams of Elijah Ehmke and Kiefer Nagel, and Grant Fetter and Grant Stuckey also won.
Columbia City took the junior varsity match 5-0.
DeKalb 3, Columbia City 2
Singles: 1. Alexander Rongos (CC) def. Owen Holwerda 6-4, 7-6 (3). 2. Tobey Krider (CC) def. Krue Nagel 6-4, 6-2. 3. Wyatt Derrow (DK) def. Noah Finefrock 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Elijah Ehmke-Kiefer Nagel (DK) def. Ben Kumichel-Jaxon Crawford 6-2, 6-3. 2. Grant Fetter-Grant Stuckey (DK) def. Rhet Wilson-Peyton Pope 6-3, 7-5.
East Noble downs Fairfield
KENDALLVILLE — The Knights picked up a 4-1 win over the Falcons on Friday.
East Noble was pushed to three sets in multiple matches, including in the one spot it lost.
East Noble 4, Fairfield 1
Singles: 1. Vittorio Bona (EN) def. Garrett Stoltzfus 2-6, 6-1, 6-1. 2. Nolan Ogle (EN) def. Cooper Lecount 6-2, 6-2. 3. Carver Miller (EN) def. Seth Yoder 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Max Bender-Brycen Ortiz (EN) def. Noah Hochstetler-Brandon Kauffman 4-6, 6-4, 6-2. 2. Luke Holsopple-Mick Moore (FF) def. Grant Schermerhorn-Kanon Combs 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.
M.S. Volleyball
CN 8th-graders top Fairfield
BENTON — Central Noble’s eighth-grade volleyball team defeated Fairfield 25-23, 25-17 on Thursday.
“It was a whole team effort,” Cougars coach Katelyn Ayres said. “Passes were on, sets were on, and hits were making it hard for the Falcons to keep up.”
Katie Forker served for 11 points for CN. Grace Swank and Lily Marks combined for 10 kills.
DMS teams split matches
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s eighth-grade team downed Bellmont in two games Thursday. Scores were 25-18, 25-21.
Lilli Van Gessel served 12 points for the Barons. Macie Hall served eight and Belle Winer served five. Autumn Klinker and Vanessa Chorpenning each served four.
Bellmont won the last two games to take the seventh-grade match. Scores were 19-25, 25-12, 15-13.
The seventh-graders defeated Norwell 25-13, 25-22 Tuesday. DeKalb’s eighth grade lost to Norwell 25-20, 25-19.
M.S. Boys Cross Country Barons pick up three victories
WATERLOO — DeKalb won a four-way meet Wednesday with a score of 36 to defeat Leo with 40, Indian Springs with 46 and East Noble with 120.
Corbin Smith was first overall for the Barons in 11:19, and was followed to the chute by Brady Vince, who was second in 11:45. Also for the Barons, Nolan Sonnenberg was fifth (12:00), Wyatt Knepper was 13th (12:28) and Alex Stahl was 15th (12:29).
DeKalb also won the 14-team Marion Invitational last weekend. Top Baron finishers were Vince (sixth, 11:22), Smith (seventh, 11:23), Caden Rice (12th, 11:44), Sonnenberg (17th, 11:50) and Stahl 20th (11:53).
M.S. Girls Cross Country DeKalb second in home meet
WATERLOO — DeKalb was second in a four-way meet on its home course Wednesday.
Leo won with 41 points and the Barons had 51. East Noble had 55 and Indian Springs had 68.
Sarah Maple led DeKalb, taking first overall in 11:11, while Reese Schmidt finished third in 12:06. Also for the Barons, Baylee Tysen was 11th in 13:20, Claire Woodcox was 17th in 14:19 and Sydney Helbert was 19th in 14:22.
DeKalb was second in the 12-team Marion Invitational last weekend. Maple was the overall champion in 11:05. Other leading Baron finishers were Schmidt (second, 11:57), Tysen (13th, 12:42,) Eliana Shaffer (30th, 13:35) and Woodcox (31st, 13:37).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.