Prep Cross Country IHSAA moves local semi-state from Huntington University to Indiana Wesleyan
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana High School Athletic Association announced on Monday that it has moved New Haven Semi-State cross country meet from Huntington University to Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion.
“After much discussion from all parties involved, I felt it was best to move the cross-country semi-state scheduled to be held at Huntington University to Indiana Wesleyan located in Marion,” IHSAA commissioner Paul Neidig said in a statement to the Indy Star Monday. “With the issues surrounding the cross country program at Huntington, we felt the potential for a significant distraction was just too great. We certainly hope to return to Huntington for the 2023 tournament.”
This move was made as Huntington University and its current and former cross country coaches are facing a lawsuit alleging sexual and physical abuse and doping that was filed by two former Forester student-athletes.
Cross country coach Lauren Johnson and assistant coach Curtis Hines were placed on administrative leave last week.
The top five teams and the top 10 individuals not from those top five teams for both the boys and the girls from Saturday’s West Noble Regional will run in the semi-state meet at Indiana Wesleyan on Oct. 22. The girls’ race will start at 10:30 a.m., and the boys’ race will start at 11:15 a.m.
Prep Volleyball Hornets get Heritage in Class 3A Leo Sectional semifinals
LEO-CEDARVILLE — Heritage defeated Allen County Athletic Conference rival Woodlan in five sets in the first match of the Class 3A Leo Sectional Tuesday evening. The scores were 25-23, 17-25, 25-16, 14-25, 15-6.
The Patriots (29-2) will face Angola (29-0) in the first sectional semifinal match Saturday at 11 a.m. Fort Wayne’s Summit City Sports will carry the match live online through the IHSAA Champions Network at ihsaatv.org.
College Soccer Murphy rewrites Trine men’s NCAA D3 record book in victory
OLIVET, Mich. — Junior Tyler Murphy scored two goals to lead Trine University’s men’s soccer team to a 3-1 win over Olivet in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association match Tuesday afternoon.
Murphy has six goals and 14 points this season. He also has 29 career goals and 67 career points to become the leader in both statistical categories in the Thunder’s NCAA Division III era. He was tied with Nooh Aljabaly in both categories entering Tuesday’s match. Aljabaly had 27 goals and 65 points in two seasons for Trine, 2018 and 2019.
“It’s a dream come true for me to break the record,” Murphy said to trinethunder.com. “I have been driven to be successful in my career since the first day I started playing soccer. I owe a thanks to my friends, family and coaches for being by my side during the process and believing in me and my abilities. The Trine men’s soccer team has been nothing short of a second family for me and I would have never been able to accomplish this without them pushing me to be my best every day.”
On Tuesday, Luke Kearns scored four minutes into the match to give the Thunder (6-4-2, 1-1-1 MIAA) the early lead.
Alhusain Yahya and Braden Estep each had an assist for Trine. Aiden McGonagle made four saves in goal. The Comets are 3-6-3, 0-1-2.
College Golf Trine men finish 2nd at Kalamazoo’s MIAA jamboree
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s golf team finished second in Kalamazoo’s Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association jamboree Monday, shooting 307 at Kalamazoo Country Club.
Hope won the jamboree with 292. Adrian was third with 311.
Mark Civanich tied for fourth overall with a 73 to lead the Thunder. Mitch Lowney was sixth with a 74.
Trine also had 80s from Kyler Rod and Carter Schnipke and an 84 from Charlie Eriksen.
Trine’s Nick Coccaro played as an individual and shot 81.
Prep Football Churubusco routs Chargers in junior varsity contest
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco beat West Noble 62-28 in a junior varsity game Monday night.
Fernando Macias ran for three touchdowns for the Chargers. Trevor Steele threw a touchdown pass to Teegan Clouse.
West Noble will finish its season on Saturday at home against Bishop Luers at 1 p.m.
Middle School Volleyball DeKalb tops East Noble in 8th grade conference tourney
WATERLOO — DeKalb Middle School’s eighth grade volleyball team defeated East Noble 25-20, 25-10 in a first-round match of their conference tournament on Monday.
“The Barons came out ready to play,” DeKalb coach Donnetta Betley said. “Hard hits, great passing and tough serving led to the victory.”
Ella Nixon, Grace Pfister and DeAnna Waldon had six service points apiece for the Barons. Lilly Jackson and Aubrey Stuller each had four service points. Jackson had five kills, and Stuller had three kills. Waldon and Jasmynn Stokes played solid in the back row with several digs.
DeKalb will host Norwell in a semifinal match today.
CN 6th graders on a roll
BENTON — Central Noble’s sixth grade volleyball teams defeated Fairfield on Monday, 25-23, 25-18 in the “A” match and 25-22, 25-22 in the “B” match.
“The girls were able to make big adjustments during the game when asked to play different positions,” Cougars coach Samantha Schoeff said.
On Saturday in Ligonier, both CN teams went 3-0 in the West Noble Tournament and combined for 124 aces on the day.
The Cougar “A” team defeated Hamilton (25-11, 25-4), Wawasee (25-11, 25-20) and the host Chargers (25-16, 25-20).
Central Noble’s “B” team defeated the Marines (25-14, 25-22), West Noble (25-19, 25-11) and Wawasee (25-15, 25-14).
Prep Boys Basketball Westview tickets going on sale
EMMA — Westview boys basketball season tickets will go on sale Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. during conferences.
Except for fall break, season tickets will be on sale during school hours from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Nov. 11.
Reserved seating prices will be $20 per seat for the varsity boys basketball season. In addition to that reserved seat cost, you will also need to pay the price of admission of $6 per home game.
If you have an all sports pass, you still need to pay the $20 to reserve your seat, but you will not need to pay the additional $6 admission per home game.
Gold Cards do not work for Warrior boys varsity basketball games.
If you no longer want your reserved seat, call the Westview athletic office at 768-4411 as soon as possible so that seat can be opened up for others to purchase.
Bowling
Auburn Bowl reports top scores
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl reported these high scores for the week of Oct. 3.
BOWLERS OF THE WEEK
Men: Mike Casselman 168 pins over average
Women: Cheyenne Woods 106 pins over average
Youth: Harper Sparkman 98 pins over average
MEN
Moose: Dave Thies 259, Gavin Mapes 254.
Booster: Sonny Teifert 255, Kris Levy 267, 763 series; Taylor Schwartz 253, Greg Dini 257, Dave Thies 279, Jeffery Griffith 255, 713 series; Austin Groff 253, 700 series.
WOMEN
Moose: Sheila Surfus 500 series, Nycole Adcox 547 series.
Coffee: Jane Ellert 206, 529 series.
Booster: Cheyenne Woods 245, 622 series; Heather Newman 245, 596 series; Nycole Adcox 535 series.
Industrial League: Brenda Burch 205.
Thursday Night Ladies: Liz Winsley 543 series.
Masters & Slaves: Dawn Simmons 206, 570 series.
Friday Morning Trio: Jackie Kurtz 210, 570 series.
Bowler & Bowlerettes: Jackie Kurtz 202, 500 series.
YOUTH
Majors: Elizabeth Jones 216, 592 series.
Bantams: Cooper Flaugh 205.
