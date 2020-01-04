KNIGHTSTOWN — Garrett’s girls basketball team defeated Leo 70-36 Saturday afternoon at Hoosier Gym.
In the filming location for the 1986 movie Hoosiers, the Railroaders (10-3) were too much for a young Lions squad in winning their fifth straight game. Leo fell to 3-13.
Freshman guard Bailey Kelham led Garrett with 20 points and five rebounds. Sophomore guard Nataley Armstrong had a double-double with 10 points and 11 assists. She also grabbed four rebounds and blocked a shot.
Sophomores Morgan Ostrowski and Faith Owen each had 13 points for Garrett. Ostrowski also had five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal. Owen also compiled four boards, two steals and two assists.
Kierra Richards chipped in six points, two rebounds and two steals for the Railroaders. Eight players scored for Garrett.
The Railroaders will host Fairfield for a Northeast Corner Conference game Tuesday night.
