College Basketball Brown picked to All-Big Ten First Team by coaches, media
ROSEMONT, Ill. — University of Michigan fifth-year senior guard Leigha Brown was recently picked to the All-Big Ten First Team by the league’s coaches and the media.
Brown had appeared in 26 games and has made 24 starts for the Wolverines. The DeKalb High School graduate leads Michigan in scoring at 18.2 points per game and in assists and 5.7 per contest. She also averaged 5.4 rebounds per game in 31.3 minutes per contest.
Brown is one of two women’s players in NCAA Division I to average at least 18 points, five rebounds and five assists per game. She had five double-doubles this season, three for points and assists and two for points and rebounds.
Michigan is the No. 5 seed in the Big Ten Tournament and will play No. 13 seed Penn State in a second-round game today at the Target Center in Minneapolis around 3:30 p.m.
Cash only, no presale for Trine NCAA Division III tourney tickets
DUBUQUE, Iowa — There will be no presale of tickets for the first- and second-round games of the NCAA Division III Women’s Basketball Tournament hosted by Loras College Friday and Saturday. Tickets must be purchased at the gate at the Lillis Athletic & Wellness Center with cash only.
Trine (21-6) will play Washington University of St. Louis (17-8) in the first first-round game Friday at 6:15 p.m., followed by the host Duhawks (23-4) taking on Knox, Ill. (22-5), at 8:45 p.m. The winners of those two games will meet in a second-round contest Saturday at 8:30 p.m.
Tickets for all three of those games are $10 for adults, $7 for seniors and students, and free for children age 5 and under.
College Volleyball Trine men sweep Indiana Tech, Bethel on back-to-back nights
ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s volleyball team swept Indiana Tech 25-23, 25-20, 25-20 Tuesday and Bethel 25-20, 25-17, 25-16 Wednesday in non-conference matches at Hershey Hall.
On Tuesday, Ted Hofmeister had 14 kills, six digs and a solo block for the Thunder. Kevin Boncaro had 13 kills, six digs, three block assists and an ace. Sam Bhandal had 34 assists, 13 digs, one solo block and a block assist.
Hunter Haas had 10 digs and Liam Northrup had three block assists for Trine. Johnson-Kuhao Ho’okano-Pelekai chipped in eight kills and five digs.
On Wednesday, Boncaro had 15 kills, eight digs and four block assists for the Thunder (7-9). Hofmeister had 13 kills and 11 digs. Bhandal had 35 assists, 15 digs, three aces and a block assist.
College Track & Field Trine’s Spahr named MIAA MVP; Jake Gladieux also All-MIAA
HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Trine University sophomore Ethan Spahr was recently named the men’s Indoor Field Events Most Valuable Player in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association.
Spahr and Thunder senior Jake Gladieux both earned All-MIAA honors.
All-MIAA for track and field is based on results in the conference meet. The indoor meet was held at Trine on Saturday. Gladieux won the 60-meter hurdles for the fourth straight year and was third in the 200-meter dash.
Spahr, from Osseo, Michigan, scored points for Trine in all three jump events. He won the long jump, was fourth in triple jump and fifth in the high jump.
Spahr is Trine’s third Field Events men’s MVP in the MIAA ever and the first since since Jeffery Barnett did it in 2017.
College Hockey Trine’s Hallford, Kozma receive postseason honors by NCHA
DULUTH, Minn. — The Northern Collegiate Hockey Association recently announced its all-conference teams. Trine senior forward Garrett Hallford made the All-NCHA team, and Thunder freshman goaltender Kyle Kozma made the league’s All-Freshman team.
Hallford, from McKinney, Texas, led the Thunder in goals (18) and points (31). He also had 13 assists and plus-15 rating.
Kozma, from Vaughan, Ontario, had an 8-5 record, was third in the NCHA with a 2.17 goals against average, and also had a .915 save percentage. He played in 16 games and made 14 starts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.