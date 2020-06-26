FREMONT — After sweeping the first two nights of the season Hamilton’s Zach Henderson will look to make it three in a row tonight at Angola Motorsports Speedway.
Henderson won the VORE’s Welding and Steel street stock feature June 13 and 20.
Henderson who grew up watching his dad, Larry Henderson race at the track has been around racing from a young age. He started in the mini stock division in 2001 and moved to the street stock division in 2002.
Over the years he has raced in almost every division at the track, winning the modified track championship in 2013 and the street stock division track championship in 2017.
Along with competing in the street stock division, Henderson is also looking at competing in the late model division this season.
He said he really enjoys running the street stock division.
“The cars are just different to drive, “ Henderson said.
After only competing in a handful of races during the 2019 season, Henderson said he is pleased with the way his car has ran this season.
“The car was brand new last year and we never really got the bugs worked out of it,” he said. “So far it has been pretty good this year.”
Henderson leads Rick Rinehart in the season championship standings by 20 points. The rest of the top five includes Robbie Drummond, Justin Oberlin and Chad Sanderson.
Henderson is sponsored by Autokraft Auto Body, Spillers Towing, SRS Trucking and the Smoking Hippy.
Also picking up wins last Saturday was Evan Park in the EverageAuto.com late model division, Jason Timmerman in the R.L. McCoy modified division, Dan Foulk in the Perkins Septic & Drain mini stock division and Tobiace Wheeler in the Shepherd’s Family Auto Group front-wheel drive division.
On tap this week will be the 2020 Michael Ross Mini Stock Memorial, the longest running memorial race at the track. Mini stock drivers will compete in their longest race of the season as they go 41 laps around the speedway. Also on the racing card will be the late model, modified, street stock and front-wheel drive divisions.
Racing begins at 6:30 p.m. today with practice at 4 p.m.
