Prep Gymnastics Lakers fall to Lions
LAGRANGE — Lakeland lost to Elkhart 99.3-92.15 on Monday.
Laker Emma Schiffli was all-around medalist with a 34. She won on the balance beam with 8.1, was second by herself in the floor exercise with 8.8 and tied for second on the vault with 8.8.
Lakeland’s Alayna Rasler was third on the beam with 7.7 and third all-around with 29.
The Lakers had a couple girls perform on the junior varsity side of the meet. Hannah Barrick scored 6.5 on the floor and 4.8 on the uneven bars. Kammy Ritchie scored 5.6 on the beam.
Elkhart 99.3, Lakeland 92.15
Vault: 1. Lindholm (E) 8.9, 2t. Franklin (E) and E. Schiffli (LL) 8.8, 4. Abarca (E) 8.7, 5. Gayheart (LL) 8, 6. Valentin (E) 7.7, 7t. Barrick (LL) and Ala. Rasler (LL) 7.5, 9. Ka. Ritchie (LL) 6.1.
Uneven Bars: 1. Iannarelli (E) 8.6, 2. Abarca (E) 8.4, 3. E. Schiffli (LL) 8.3, 4t. Fruth (E) and Franklin (E) 8.2, 6t. E. Riehl (LL) and Lindholm (E) 7.3, 8. Ala. Rasler (LL) 7.2, 9. Ka. Ritchie (LL) 5.8, 10. Gayheart (LL) 5.7.
Balance Beam: 1. E. Schiffli (LL) 8.1, 2. Valentin (E) 7.9, 3. Ala. Rasler (LL) 7.7, 4. Ingle (E) 7.6, 5. Wade (E) 7.2, 6. Lindholm (E) 6.6, 7t. Gayheart (LL) 6.4, 9. E. Riehl (LL) 5.8, 10. Barrick (LL) 5.5.
Floor Exercise: 1. Lindholm (E) 8.9, 2. E. Schiffli (LL) 8.8, 3. Franklin (E) 8.6, 4. Ingle (E) 7.5, 5. Gayheart (LL) 7.35, 6. Ka. Ritchie (LL) 6.7, 7. Ala. Rasler (LL) 6.6.
All-Around: 1. E. Schiffli (LL) 34, 2. Lindholm (E) 31.7, 3. Ala. Rasler (LL) 29, 4. Gayheart (LL) 27.45.
Chargers honor seniors
LIGONIER — West Noble was third in its senior night meet on Monday, scoring 65.225.
Plymouth was first with 91.225, and New Prairie was second with 87.1.
Charger senior gymnasts Nellie Herrera and Isabella Bartlett were honored. Bartlett was unable to compete due to illness. Herrera finished fourth on the balance beam (6.725) and fifth on the uneven bars (5.075).
In the junior varsity meet, West Noble’s Bella Barnes scored 4.575 on the floor exercise and 3.3 on the beam.
Plymouth 91.225, New Prairie 87.1,
West Noble 65.225
Vault: 1. Jasnieski (NP) 8.8, 2. Hunter (Ply) 8.55, 3t. Everett (Ply) and Runnels (NP) 8.25, Kathary (WN) 7.45, Herrera (WN) 7.3.
Uneven Bars: 1. Jasnieski (NP) 7.975, 2. Hunter (Ply) 7.8, 3. Runnels (NP) 6.675, 5. Herrera (WN) 5.075, Kathary (WN) 4, Bench (WN) 3.425.
Balance Beam: 1. Hunter (Ply) 8.675, 2. Jasnieski (NP) 7.825, 3. Hanyzewski (Ply) 7.375, 4. Herrera (WN) 6.725, Eicher (WN) 5.6, Kathary (WN) 4.875, Bench (WN) 4.25.
Floor Exercise: 1. Jasnieski (NP) 9.05, 2. Hunter (Ply) 8.825, 3. Hanyzewski (Ply) 8.75, Eicher (WN) 7.1, Herrera (WN) 6.9, Kathary (WN) 6.775, Bench (WN) 6.75.
All-Around: 1. Hunter (Ply) 33.85, 2. Jasnieski (NP) 33.65, 3. Hanyzewski (Ply) 28.625, 7. Herrera (WN) 26, 10. Kathary (WN) 23.1.
Middle School Basketball Baron 7th grade girls lose in conference tournament
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s seventh grade girls basketball team lost to
Norwell 35-34 in its first game of the conference tournament on Monday.
Avalynn Schache made all four of her three-point shots to score 12 points for the Barons, who finished their season at 13-3.
Ellington Sparkman had 10 points and six rebounds for DeKalb. Kyla Kjendalen had seven points, six rebounds and five steals. Evie Weber and Mac Rice each had two points, and Mollee Sonnenberg had a point.
Prep Bowling DeKalb girls take regional
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb’s defending state champion girls bowling team won the regional championship Saturday at Thunder Bowl.
The Barons qualified second and defeated Snider and then top seed Huntington North in the final to earn the championship. The Barons will compete in the semi-state this Saturday at Pro Bowl West.
Individually, Josh Wirges and Elizabeth Jones advanced in singles competition for DeKalb. Eastside’s Brian Miller and Garrett’s Kameron Ruiz also moved on.
Bowling
Auburn Bowl reports best
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its top scores from the week of Jan. 16.
Bowlers of the week included Terry Langer for men (171 pins over average), Heather Newman for women (139) and Natalie Dunn for youth (77).
MEN: Moose — Travis Thompson 277, Mike Ponko 256, Mike Casselman 256. Skyler Plummer 278, Chris Toyias 278, 746 series, Doug Speaker 268, Kris Levy 267, 713, Matt Liggett 265. Industrial — Gary Thompson 254. Friday Trio — Rocky Barrand 252, Bowler & Bowlerettes — Joe DeKoninck 266.
WOMEN: Moose — Trina Williams 217, 534 series, Rachael Gardner 215, 560 series, Amy Brown 212, 541 series, Brenda Burch 204. Booster — Heather Newman 269, 694 series, Tasha Woodward 264, 551 series, Cheyenne Woods 5-6 series.
Correction
East Noble gymnast Katelyn Fortman was misidentified in a photo that appeared in Saturday’s edition with a story on the Knights’ meet with Huntington North on Thursday.
The KPC Media Sports Department regrets the error.
