Prep Boys Basketball Lakewood Park loses to Canterbury
FORT WAYNE — Lakewood Park lost at Canterbury 73-42 on Friday night.
Will Russell and Devon Lewis each had 19 points for the Cavaliers (2-8).
Mason Posey had 18 points for the Panthers (2-7). Isaac Wolf and Carter Harman each had nine points.
LPC lost the junior varsity contest to Canterbury.
Prep Girls Basketball Lakewood Park falls at Whitko
SOUTH WHITLEY — Lakewood Park Christian lost at Whitko 55-46 on Thursday night.
The Panthers competed despite missing some key contributors. Frannie Talarico led LPC with 19 points. Ava McGrade had 10 points and Ellie Golm scored nine.
Prep Swimming Hornet girls win at Adams Central
MONROE — Angola’s girls swim team won at Adams Central 96-70 Thursday night. The Hornet boys lost to the Flying Jets 78-74.
Angola coach Brian Miller said on Twitter @AngolaSwimming that there was great effort from both of his teams.
College Hockey Trine men top MSOE
MILWAUKEE — Trine University’s men’s hockey team had four goals in the first period and held off the Milwaukee School of Engineering late in a 6-4 Northern Collegiate Hockey Association victory Friday night.
Brendan Prappas and Thad Marcola each had two goals for the Thunder (14-4, 8-3 NCHA). Prappas also had an assist. Shane Brancato made 26 saves in goal.
Bobby Price and Drew Welsch also scored for Trine. MSOE is 4-8-2, 2-5-1.
College Volleyball Thunder drop 2 at Indiana Tech
FORT WAYNE — Trine University’s men’s volleyball team complete play in the Crossroads Crossover with two losses at Indiana Tech. The Thunder lost to Goshen 30-28, 23-25, 25-20, 25-17, then lost to the host Warriors 25-18, 28-26, 25-16.
Against Goshen, Kevin Boncaro had 10 kills, nine digs, a solo block and a block assist for Trine. Ryan McDonald had 37 assists and five digs. Carter Steffgen had seven digs, six kills and five aces.
Against Indiana Tech (4-0), Matt Stillman had seven kills, one solo block, one block assist and an ace for the Thunder (0-3). Boncaro and Ted Hofmeister each had six kills. McDonald had 27 assists, five digs and a block assist.
Middle School Basketball Angola eighth-grade boys top Cougars
ANGOLA — Angola Middle School’s eighth grade boys basketball team defeated Central Noble 40-25 on Thursday.
Simeon Gard had seven points and four rebounds to lead the Cougars. Nick Freeman and Keegan Knight had six points each. Freeman also had six rebounds and two assists.
Central Noble finished the regular season with a 14-3 record.
