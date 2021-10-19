College Triathlon Trine’s Faulkner wins regional qualifier
SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. — Trine University junior Amira Faulkner was the individual champion of the Women’s Collegiate Triathlon East Regional Qualifier Saturday and led the Thunder team to a third-place finish.
Trine and North Central, Illinois, had 38 points. North Central took second by winning the tiebreaker of having the faster fourth athlete finisher than the Thunder. Millikin, Illinois, won the event with 34 points.
Faulkner finished in 1 hour, 7 minutes, 55 seconds.
Alexandria Smith was Trine’s second finisher in eighth place overall at 1:13:31, followed by teammates and East Noble graduate Kyra Warren in ninth at 1:13:45.
The Thunder’s No. 4 finisher was Fremont freshman Katie Berlew in 20th place in 1:18:54. Samantha Weaver was 21st in 1:19:02 and Rebecca Schaffner was 23rd in 1:20:54.
The Thunder’s next competition will be the USA Triathlon Women’s Collegiate National Championships on Nov. 13 in Tempe, Arizona.
College Cross Country MIAA honors Miller
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University senior Evie (Bultemeyer) Miller was named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Women’s Cross Country Athlete of the Week for last week’s efforts.
Miller won the Oberlin (Ohio) Inter-Regional Rumble Saturday in a season-best 6-kilometer time of 21 minutes, 14.5 seconds and led the Thunder women to a fifth-place team finish.
Miller was named MIAA Cross Country Athlete of the Week for the second time this season and the eighth time in her collegiate career.
Miller and the Thunder will compete next in the MIAA Cross Country Championships on Oct. 29 in South Bend.
College Volleyball Trine women sweep Alma
ANGOLA — The Thunder picked up their second MIAA win Tuesday with a 3-0 sweep over Alma at Hershey Hall.
The set scores were 25-10, 25-22, 25-17.
Olivia Jollieffe led Trine with 10 kills, three aces and 10 digs. Jocelynn Nicholls and Jacqueline Baughman each had nine kills. Nicholls had a team-high four aces, and Baughman had 28 assists.
Samantha Carlin had 17 digs, and Kacie VanKalker added 10.
