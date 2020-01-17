ANGOLA — Eastside’s wrestling team spotted host Angola a 24-6 lead then reeled off pins or forfeits at the next seven weight classes on the way to a 48-33 win at Angola Thursday.
Winning by pin for the Blazers were Lane Burns (138 pounds), Mason Fritch (145), Kristopher Patrick (160), Treyven McKinley (170) and Jackson Wicker (195).
Briar Munsey (126), Dackotia Reed (152) and Dax Holman (182) were winners by forfeit for Eastside.
Burns got the ball rolling with a pin in 48 seconds over Angola’s Kade Meyer. Fritch followed with a pin in 3 minutes, 13 seconds over Angola’s North Coltrin.
Patrick needed 51 seconds to pin Anakin Scott’s shoulders to the mat. McKinley scored a pin in 2:44 over Angola’s Lane Word. Wicker finished the run with a pin in 1:37 over Angola’s Dalton McCue.
After that stretch of matches, the visitors had a 48-24 advantage with two weight classes to go.
Eastside coach Joel Richman likes the mentality of his wrestlers at this point in the season.
“Most of them are doing pretty good, getting out there and getting aggressive, getting that early takedown, scoring and riding,” he said. “They just need to keep working hard, keep their heads up, keep focused in their matches and knowing to keep fighting.
“Right off the bat, Cody (Collins, 106 pounds) went out and was pretty much controlling the match, but he got out of position and gets pinned.
“Most of the other ones were fairly expected,” Richman said. “We knew we were going to have a few battles in the middle. Keegan’s (Keegan Miller) was kind of a surprise at the end.”
Angola finished the night on a positive note, getting a 4-1 decision from Coy Brames over Eastside’s Keegan Miller at 220 pounds. Brandon Villafuerte pinned Eastside’s Hunter Miller in 2:31 at 285 pounds.
Earlier, Gage Spreuer (106) won by pin in 3:55 over Eastside’s Cody Collins. Jett Boots (120) was a winner by pin in 1:27 over Eastside’s Luke Collins. The Hornets’ Trevor Marple pinned his Eastside opponent in 5:33 at 132 pounds.
In reserve action, Eastside’s Seth Baker (138) was a 9-8 winner over Angola’s Austin Mitchell.
The Blazers host Bluffton Tuesday. That match will take place in the old Butler High School gymnasium.
Eastside 48, Angola 33
106 — Spreuer (A) wins by 3:55 pin over Cody Collins (ES). 113 — Shaffer (A) wins by forfeit. 120 — Boots (A) wins by 1:27 pin over Luke Collins (ES). 126 — Munsey (ES) wins by forfeit. 132 — Marple (A) wins by 5:33 pin over Tanner Wicker (ES). 138 — Burns (ES) wins by :41 pin over Meyer (A). 145 — Fritch (ES) wins by 3:13 pin over Coltrin (A). 152 — Reed (ES) wins by forfeit. 160 — Patrick (ES) wins by :51 pin over Scott (A). 170 — McKinley (ES) wins by 2:44 pin over Word (A). 182 — Holman (ES) wins by forfeit. 195 — Jackson Wicker (ES) wins by 1:37 pin over McCue (A). 220 — Brames (A) wins by 4-1 dec. over Keegan Miller (ES). 285 — Villafuerte (A) wins by 2:31 pin over Hunter Miller (ES).
Reserve
138 — Baker (ES) wins by 9-8 dec. over Mitchell (A).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.