DeKalb has been the place where the area’s top gymnasts has resided for the last five years. Now, that number can increase to six after Baron junior Sarah Boyd was named KPC Media’s Group’s All-Area Gymnastics Prep of the Year for the 2020 season.
Boyd follows in the footsteps of Kristin Russell, Caitlyn Marlow and Shiloh Miller, who were all Preps of the Year before her.
Russell shared the honor in 2015, Marlow earned it in 2016 and Miller held the award for the last three years.
Boyd had a fantastic season that ended with a 14th-place finish in the all-around at the IHSAA State Finals with a total score of 36.25. She was the lone gymnast to compete in the all-around at the state finals.
Boyd’s best finish in a single event at state came on the vault. She finished in 16th with a score of 9.375, and she placed 16th on the uneven bars at 8.975. Boyd ended up in 21st in the floor exercise and 32nd on the beam.
She was sixth in the all-around at the Huntington North Regional with a score of 34.875. Her best placing at regional was in fourth on the bars.
Boyd helped the Barons capture the Wawasee Sectional title after she won the sectional championship on the vault and bars. It was DeKalb’s first sectional crown since 2014.
She scored a 9.45 on the vault and an 8.85 on the bars at the sectional.
The rest of the All-Area Gymnastics team includes:
Lauren Blythe, So., DeKalb
The Baron sophomore made the All-Area team once again after she was the sectional champion on the floor exercise with a 9.55 at the Wawasee Sectional.
She was a state qualifier in the event and finished 13th in the state with a 9.4. She was the final state qualifier from the Huntington Regional after she came in sixth with a 9.2. She also made it to state on the uneven bars after she finished sixth with an 8.85 at regionals. She placed 28th on the bars at state.
Kristen Azzue, Sr., DeKalb
Azzue finished off a successful gymnastics career by qualifying for state on the beam. She tied for sixth at 8.625 in the Huntington North Regional. The senior came in 39th in the event at the state finals.
She helped provide the depth her team needed to win the sectional championship. Her best finish at the Wawasee Sectional was in 12th on the beam.
Allison Burton, Jr., DeKalb
Burton was another contributor to the Barons’ sectional championship. She had two top-10 finishes at the Wawasee Sectional. She placed seventh on the floor with a score of 9.25, and she came in eighth on the beam. Her best place at the regional level was in 14th place on the vault with a 9.025.
Ashtyn Evans, So., Angola
When healthy, Evans was arguably the best gymnast in the area. She missed a portion of the season while working her way back from a broken ankle and torn tendons. In the dual meets she competed in, she was undefeated in the all-around.
She was a regional qualifier in the vault, bars, floor and all-around. In the sectional, Evans finished sixth in the vault at 9.2, fourth on the bars at 8.3, third on the floor at 9.475 and fifth in the all-around with total of 35.225.
She was the regional runner-up on bars with a score of 9.55. Evans was the all-around champion at the Elkhart Invite and set a new invite vault record with 9.6.
Emma Schoenherr, Jr., Angola
Schoenherr continued her successful Hornet career by adding a sectional championship on the balance beam with a score of 9.15. She was also a regional qualifier in the vault, bars and all-around.
The Angola junior finished fourth in the all-around at the Wawasee Sectional with a score of 35.375. She tied for sixth on the bars at 8.25 and placed fifth on the vault with 9.225.
Schoenherr was the all-around runner-up at the Lakeland Invitational.
Audrey Wilkinson, Fr., Angola
Wilkinson started her high school gymnastics career by qualifying for the state finals on the vault. She placed fourth at the Huntington North Regional with a 9.5, which was her season high.
At the state finals, she came in 19th with a 9.35. Wilkinson was also a regional qualifier on the uneven bars and in the all-around.
She was second on the vault at sectionals with a 9.35 and third on the bars with 8.45. Wilkinson ended up in sixth in the all-around in Wawasee with a total score of 35.
Marina Bussema, Fr., Angola
Bussema was another Angola freshman to have a prosperous first season. She qualified for regionals on the vault and bars. At the Wawasee Sectional, Bussema placed third on the vault and tied for sixth on the bars. In the regional, she place 12th on the vault and 19th on the bars.
Ally Blackburn, Fr., East Noble
Blackburn really started to come on strong towards the end of her freshman campaign. She was a regional qualifier on the beam after she placed sixth at the Wawasee Sectional, where she also came in 18th in the all-around. Blackburn placed 17th on the beam at the Huntington North Regional.
Miah Hudson, Jr., East Noble
Hudson has been productive gymnast for the Knights since her freshman season. She just missed qualifying for regionals on the uneven bars by 0.05 points. She placed eighth with an 8.2. Hudson finished 11th on the floor exercise with an 8.975. She ended up in 16th in the all-around at the Wawasee Sectional.
All-Area Honorable Mentions: Lakeland’s Emily Byler and Eastside’s Brielle Carter.
