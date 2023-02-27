ANGOLA — The Trine University men’s indoor track and field team did something Saturday that had never been done before in the illustrious history of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association.
The Thunder won their fourth straight indoor conference championship, and sixth straight including the outdoor season, with a team score of 152.5 points, well ahead of Albion’s runner-up finish of 116.5 and Calvin’s third-place total of 103.
No other team, men or women, had won four straight indoor track and field titles in consecutive seasons. Albion’s men had won five straight from 1941-48, but the meet was cancelled from 1944-46 due to World War II.
“Our men’s team has been very motivated to win four in a row,” Thunder coach Josh Fletcher said. “No one’s ever done that in our conference before, so that was a big motivator for them. It’s way harder to stay on top than it is to get to the top.”
Trine only picked up championships in two events, but were consistent with high placements throughout the day.
“I’ll be honest, it wasn’t a perfect meet for us and we had some things that didn’t go our way, but we had a lot step up that weren’t supposed to,” Fletcher said.
The champions were senior Jake Gladieux, who won the 60-meter hurdles in 8.13 seconds ahead of teammate Greyson Spohn (8.20 seconds), and sophomore Ethan Spahr, who won the long jump with a leap of 6.65 meters (21 feet, 10 inches), edging out senior teammate Ben Williams, who was second at 6.61 meters. Gladieux was also third in the 200-meter dash in 22.52 seconds.
“Ethan’s just been battling all year,” Fletcher said. “He’s had some back injuries off and on, but he just stays consistent and is very coachable. Jake is one of the best hurdlers in the country, and I’m very proud of what he does when his team needs him.”
Along with Spohn and Williams, other second place finishers were senior Theo Samra in the shot put with a throw of 51 feet, 8.5 inches and sophomore Joseph Packard in the 5,000 meters at 15:00.75. Spohn added a runner-up finish in the high jump at 6-6, tying his own school record.
Both Samra and Packard edged out their third-place teammates, as junior Alex Lewis was third threw the shot for 48-10.75 and freshman Ryan Hoopingarner was just behind Packard in the 5,000 at 15:00.78.
In the weight throw, senior Jacob Barkey was third with a toss of 55-1.75, ahead of Samra in fourth at 55-1.5).
The distance medley relay team of freshmen Lucas Tutrow, Samuel Slough and Joshua Maier and sophomore Blane Johnson added another third-place finish for the Thunder in their race with a time of 10:54.64.
Fourth-place finishers for Trine were senior Will Thonn was fourth in the 60-meter dash (7.07 seconds), senior Evan Selby in the 60-meter hurdles at (8.49 seconds), Williams tying for fourth in the long jump (6.11 meters), freshman Justin Ackerman in the high jump (1.92 meters) and Spahr in the triple jump (12.76 meters).
Fletcher also highlighted junior Zach Brickler, who was fifth in the 3,000 (9:04.71) behind a quartet of Knights from Calvin, as well as the shot putters and freshman Tyler Hartleroad, who was fifth overall in the 800 at 1:59.07 from one of the slower heats.
In the women’s meet, Trine came in as the defending champions and finished the day in third with 97.5 points, behind runner-up Calvin with 105 and champions Hope with 211.
“Unfortunately we had some injuries and sicknesses that kept some of our girls from competing today,” Fletcher said. “Our top seed in the long jump, Emma Forker, couldn’t compete because she had mono so she has started that recovery. I don’t want to name her name yet but we also had one that had to go to the hospital, so there were some things that were unfortunate for us.”
While the women didn’t earn any individual championships, they did have four runner-up finishes: sophomore Mackenzie Miller in the 60-meter dash (7.92 seconds, .01 off a school record), freshman Brynn Mericle in the 60-meter hurdles (9.70 seconds), senior Madelyn Summers in the weight throw (15.27 meters) and the distance medley relay team of freshmen Bailey Puckett and Eleanor Young and sophomores Anissa Rios and Hannah Parker (13.22.99).
Miller and Summers both added a third-place finish for the day, with Miller taking the bronze in the 200 (26.51 seconds) and Summers finishing third in the shot put (11.94 meters). Senior Zharia Dodson (11.80 meter) and sophomore Chloe Bard (11.62 meters) were behind her in fifth and seventh, respectively.
In the pole vault, sophomore Morgan Moslow placed third, clearing a height of 3.20 meters to tie the school record, ahead of freshmen teammates Avery Boyce (3.10 meters) in sixth and Megan Large (2.75 meters) in eighth.
The final top three finish for the Thunder came from the 4-by-400 relay team of Mericle and freshmen Adrianne Jackson, Emily Wahl and Kristin Baker (4:17.02). Wahl added a seventh place in the 800 at 2:24.52.
The Thunder had two point scorers in the high jump with Lakeland graduate and freshman Brooklynn Rettig (1.54 meters) in fifth and Lia Vawter (1.51 meters) in sixth. Rettig was just .01 meters off of the school record mark.
Other fifth-place finishers were junior Marissa Kenney in the 800 (2:23.63), senior Amira Faulkner in the mile (2:27.25) and sophomore Lydia Randolph in the 5,000 (18:46.80).
Junior Ana Parker took seventh place in two events, the mile (5:20.28) and the 3,000 meters (10:47.01).
“I was very proud of Ana Parker in the 3K,” Fletcher said. “Amira Faulkner had a PR that she hadn’t ran since she was a freshman and so I was very proud of that, and our pole vaulters were great, too.”
Senior Brianna Medcalf and junior Malena Ricks picked up a pair of sixth places, with Medcalf running an 18:48.47 in the 5,000 and Ricks recording an 8.24 in the 60 meters.
“Overall, it was a really good day,” Fletcher said. “Our goal was to try to get as close as we could to first, if not first or second, but we were close.”
While most of Trine’s indoor track and field athletes will now be preparing for the outdoor season, a few will be looking ahead to the NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field Championships on March 10 and 11 at the Cross Plex in Birmingham, Alabama. A press release from will be unveiled at NCAA.com on Sunday at 7 p.m. with the list of participating teams and student-athletes.
