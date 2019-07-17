College Wrestling Pepple transfers to Michigan State
EAST LANSING, Mich. — East Noble High School 2015 state champion wrestler Garrett Pepple announced on Tuesday on Twitter @gjpepple133 that he has been accepted into graduate school at Michigan State University.
Pepple will wrestle one season for the Spartans this coming winter after compiling 52 victories in three varsity seasons and one redshirt year at Indiana University.
Pepple will pursue a master’s degree in Sport Coaching & Leadership. He said on Twitter he intends to use that degree toward being an athletic director or head coach at the college level. He expects to graduate in the spring 2020.
Spartans head wrestling coach Roger Chandler announced Pepple’s commitment to transfer to MSU on June 28.
“Garrett brings a vast amount of experience to our program and knows what it takes to be successful in the Big Ten,” Chandler said on msuspartans.com. “He’s a student of the sport and an exceptional achiever in the classroom.
“He’ll give us stability at 133 this upcoming year and I know he will fit in with our team and what they want to accomplish,” Chandler added. “I am very much looking forward to being part of his final year of college wrestling.”
Prep Boys Soccer New coaches at Angola
ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County approved the hirings of Justin McKnight as Angola High School’s head boys soccer coach and Terry Exford as the team’s assistant coach.
McKnight replaces Max VonHatten as Angola’s boys soccer coach. McKnight is a 2010 graduate of Hamilton High School and was recently an assistant coach with the Marines’ co-ed soccer team.
Exford brings plenty of experience to Angola as McKnight’s assistant. Exford has been the head coach of the boys soccer teams at Lakewood Park and Hamilton.
College Softball Kasia Weigold signs with Glen Oaks
CENTREVILLE, Mich. — Kasia Weigold signed with Glen Oaks Community College on Monday to play softball for the Vikings. Weigold is a 2018 graqduate of West Noble High School.
The signing was announced on Twitter by the Glen Oaks athletic department @GlenOaksVikings.
College Baseball Josh Tew joins Grace coaching staff
WINONA LAKE — Grace College baseball and its head coach Ryan Roth announced on the program’s Twitter handle on Tuesday morning @GraceCollegeBSB that East Noble High School graduate Josh Tew will be a graduate assistant coach.
Tew recently finished his playing career with the Lancers and was part of their starting rotation this past spring in helping the team reach the championship round of The Crossroads League Tournament during a 17-27 campaign. The 17 wins are the third most in a season since 1972.
Tew made 13 pitching appearances in 2019, including seven starts. He had a 2-3 record with 37 strikeouts and only nine walks in 40 innings pitched.
“Josh was a gritty competitor, hard worker and respected leader on our pitching staff during his career,” written in the Grace Baseball Twitter post. “His character is 2nd to none.”
