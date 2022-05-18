Postponements
Due to inclement weather in the area on Wednesday, several area events were postponed.
All three area girls tennis sectionals were pushed back and will be played today.
At East Noble, the first-round matchup between Lakeland and the host Knights and the semifinal match between Central Noble and Westview will start at 5 p.m. The winner of the Lakeland-East Noble match will take on West Noble in the other semifinal match 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first-round match.
The sectional semifinals at Angola were moved to today. At Carroll, Churubusco’s first round matchup against Leo will now take place at 3 p.m. If the Eagles are victorious, they will face Snider in the semifinals 30 minutes after their match against Leo.
Fremont’s boys golf match at Angola was pushed to today. The Hornets’ baseball game at Prairie Heights was postponed to Monday. The Panthers’ softball game with Garrett was rescheduled for Friday.
The following varsity games were canceled and will not be made up: Fremont at Columbia City baseball, Garrett at Heritage baseball, Bishop Luers at DeKalb baseball, Angola at Homestead softball, Hamilton at Fort North Side softball, Heritage at DeKalb softball, Central Noble at East Noble softball and Wawasee at CN boys golf.
Prep Basketball Shae Rhonehouse hired as Fremont girls basketball coach
FREMONT — The Fremont Community Schools Board of Education approved the hiring of Shae Rhonehouse as Fremont High School’s varsity girls basketball coach at the board’s meeting on Monday.
Rhonehouse graduated from FHS in 2016 and is the school’s all-time leading scorer in basketball regardless of gender with 1,514 points. She went on to play four years of college basketball at Purdue Northwest as it transitioned from NAIA to NCAA Division II.
Rhonehouse recently coached seventh grade boys and girls at Fremont Middle School. She is a second grade teacher at Fremont Elementary School.
Prep Baseball Churubusco tops Marines
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco defeated Hamilton 22-1 in five innings on Wednesday.
Gaven Hart pitched a three-hitter for the Eagles with four strikeouts.
Keenan Hendricks and Cal Ostrowski each had three hits for Churubusco. Keaton Blessing and Payton Jones each drove in three runs.
Ryusuke Shimuzu had two hits for the Marines.
Warriors earn comeback win over Falcons on emotional night
EMMA — Westview came back from a 6-0 deficit after six and a half inning to beat Fairfield 9-8 in nine innings in a Northeast Corner Conference game Tuesday night.
The Warriors (13-6, 9-1 NECC) scored six runs in the seventh inning to tie the game, matched the Falcons’ two runs in the eighth and scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth.
Braden Kauffman was 3-for-5 for Westview with a double, a stolen base, two runs scored and a run batted in. Mason Wire was 2-for-4 with a walk, a doubles, two runs and two RBIs.
Matty Mortrud was the winning pitcher in relief for the Warriors. He allowed two earned runs and seven hits in four and one-third innings.
Westview overcame another strong start from Falcon ace Alec Hershberger. He allowed three unearned runs and three hits in six and two-thirds innings, struck out 16, walked three and hit two batters.
Fairfield played its first game since the death of sophomore junior varsity player Kadin Schrock, 16, on Sunday afternoon. A prayer vigil began at Fairfield High School and carried over to Westview’s baseball field where its longtime rival extended its support to the Fairfield community during a difficult time. A portion of the gate proceeds from the game went to the Schrock family.
Lakers grab 2 victories
LAGRANGE — Lakeland defeated Lakewood Park 13-3 and Hamilton 14-0 on Tuesday. Both games only last five innings because of the run rule.
In the LPC game, Carson Mickem picked up the pitching win for the Lakers with seven strikeouts. He also had three hits, two runs scored and two runs batted in.
Cole Schiffli had four hits, including a three-run homer, for Lakeland. Mark Wells and Caedan Caballero each had two hits and two runs.
Corbin White singled, tripled, drove in two runs and scored a run for the Panthers. Wesley Harms had two walks and a run scored.
In the Hamilton game, after senior night festivities in between games, senior Ethan Anderson had two hits and drove in four runs for the Lakers. Classmate Jason McBride had three hits, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Deion Marshall pitched four innings to get the win for Lakeland. Mickem added three hits, three runs and two RBIs.
Prep Softball Knights fall to Dwenger
FORT WAYNE — East Noble lost to Bishop Dwenger 5-2 on Tuesday.
Kylie Anderson hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning for the Knights’ lone runs. Bailea Bortner made a few diving stops on defense.
Boys Prep Golf Lakers best Angola, PH
HOWE — Lakeland shot 168 at Cedar Lake Tuesday to defeated Angola and Prairie Heights in Northeast Corner Conference play.
The Hornets shot 182 and the Panthers had 186.
Tommy Curtis was medalist with a 2-over par 38 to lead the Lakers (10-2, 10-1 NECC). Nate Keil fired a 41.
Mason Gruner shot 41 and AJ Hersel had 44 to lead the Hornets.
Brayden Levitz fired a 43 to pace the Panthers.
Angola defeated Lakeland in the junior varsity match 206-232. Spencer Boyd had 49 and Aiden Koch and Carter Shull had 52s to lead the Hornets. CJ Olivares had 55 and Ethan Rasbaugh had 57 for the Lakers. Austin Milliman had 61 to lead Prairie Heights.
Lakeland 168, Angola 182, Prairie Heights 186
LL: Tommy Curtis 38, Nate Keil 41, Ben Keil 44, Jensen Miller 45, Tucker Klopfenstein 51.
AHS: Mason Gruner 41, AJ Hersel 44, Ethan Plush 48, Walker Blaschak 49, Johnny Hersel 50.
PH: Brayden Levitz 43, Noah Butler 46, Leyton Byler 46, Trevor Davidson 51, Jay Abbott 51.
Warriors defeat Elkhart Lions
LAGRANGE — Westview defeated Elkhart 165-180 on Tuesday at Heron Creek.
Freshman Silas Haarer was medalist with a 32 to lead the Warriors. Landon Bennett fired a 43 and Carl Miller shot a 44.
Westview lost a close junior varsity match to the Lions, 212-214. Warrior Gramm Egli and Elkhart’s Gabe Kazmierczak shared medalist honors with 47.
Westview 165, Elkhart 180
WV: Silas Haarer 32, Landon Bennett 43, Carl Miller 44, Nathan Miller 46, Wade Springer 49.
Elkhart: Steven Webb 36, Will Cochrane 47, Mason Lymburner 47, Colin Krempec 50, Jacob Windy 51.
JV: Elkhart 212-214
Westview JV: Gramm Egli 47, Elijah Hostetler 52, Evan Litwiller 53, Bryan Yoder 62, Luis Osorio 68.
Knights 3rd in NE8 match
BLUFFTON — East Noble was third in a Northeast 8 Conference match Tuesday, shooting 182 at Timber Ridge. Bellmont eked past Norwell 158-161.
Norwell’s Augie Mann was medalist with a 34. EN finished 2-5 in NE8 play.
College Basketball Trine graduate Taylor joins Bulldogs
INDIANAPOLIS — The Butler University women’s basketball program announced the addition of Trine University graduate transfer Kelsy Taylor to its roster for next season.
Taylor, a 6-foot-2 forward from Louisville, Kentucky, will use her final season of eligibility to play for the NCAA Division I Bulldogs out of the Big East Conference.
“We are excited to have Kelsy join us as a grad transfer for the upcoming season,” new Butler women’s basketball coach Austin Parkinson said in a Butler statement. “Kelsy is an excellent communicator who provides veteran experience at the post position and is a very good defensive player. Her ability to run the floor and seal as well as rebound the basketball will be valuable for our basketball team.”
Taylor started in all 32 games for the 28-4 Thunder this past season and averaged 8.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per contest in helping the team reach the NCAA Division III Final Four.
In her four-year Trine career, Taylor played in 106 games and made 77 starts. She shot 49.6% from the field and grabbed 499 rebounds.
Middle School Golf Leo defeats local teams
AUBURN — Leo shot 160 to 172 for DeKalb and 209 for Eastside in a three-way match at Bridgewater Tuesday.
Grace Pfister led DeKalb with a 40 and Easton Armstrong fired a 41. Other DeKalb scores were Ellington Sparkman 45, Paige Williams and Luke Petre both 46 and Maddux Brockhouse 48.
Braxton Chamberlain had a 38 to pace Eastside. Other scores for the Blazers were Carter Helbert 52, Gage Fogle 55 and McCoy Elzey 64.
Fenton Gerardot of Leo was the medalist with a 35. Other Leo scores were Riley Murphy 39, Lucas Stetzel 41, Jay Henney 45 and Luke Beneke 49.
Leo defeated DeKalb 164-169 in a junior varsity dual match. DeKalb’s leaders were Brooke Culler 51, Colten Schooley 57 and Bella Miller 61. Nolan Butcher of Leo was the JV medalist with a 47.
