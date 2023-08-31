We learned a lot about our football teams over the first two weeks as they head into conference play for the most part tonight.
Northeast 8 Conference play definitely gets started tonight while the Northeast Corner Conference will get more into their crossover games as Big School Division teams play Small School Division teams.
DeKalb at New Haven
Records: DeKalb 2-0 overall, New Haven 2-0
Media: WKJG (1380 AM, 100.9 FM, Fort Wayne), summitcitysports.com
Last week: Barons won at Garrett 42-13. Bulldogs won at Bishop Luers 36-7.
Last meeting: Barons won at home 17-14 in a Class 4A first round sectional game on Oct. 21, 2022.
This NE8 opener features two teams off to great starts in 2023. The series between the two teams over the years has been about as evenly matched as it can be, with DeKalb holding a slight 18-17 edge.
New Haven is led by senior receiver Mylan Graham, an Ohio State commit. Graham has 10 catches for 142 yards and a TD so far in 2023.
Senior quarterback Aaden Lytle leads the Barons. Lytle has completed 28-of-42 passes for 412 yards with five TDs and just two picks so far in 2023.
West Noble at Eastside
Records: West Noble 2-0, Eastside 1-1
Last week: Chargers won at home over Wawasee 20-12. Blazers lost at home to Adams Central 42-7.
Last meeting: Chargers won 28-27 in overtime in Ligonier on Sept. 2, 2022.
This is one of the best football matchups in the Northeast Corner Conference every year. This will be physical and plays will be made on both sides. This will be a pretty good game that will be decided in the fourth quarter.
For Eastside, West Noble is right in the middle of what the Blazers have already encountered. They dominated Woodlan in Week 1, although a pick-6 and a special teams touchdown by the Warriors made that game much closer than what is was. Eastside was dominated at home by Adams Central last week.
The Chargers had a weird game at home with Wawasee last week where they needed a touchdown in the last minute to secure a 20-12 victory. Is the Warriors more competitive than they have been in recent years? Was West Noble looking ahead to Eastside? Hard to say from this distant view.
The Chargers have proven size and athleticism all across the field. We know about Eastside’s standout senior linemen Dane Sebert and Joey Eck. Time for other Blazers to shine in a big game.
Churubusco at Garrett
Records: Churubusco 0-2, Garrett 0-2
Media: ihsaatv.org (pay-per-view)
Last week: Eagles lost 61-39 at Lakeland. Railroaders lost 42-13 at home against DeKalb.
Last meeting: Eagles won 21-0 at home on Sept. 2, 2022.
The Eagles and Railroaders are very similar. They are both rather young. They both like to run the football, and the passing game adequately complements the running game. Garrett is probably a little deeper.
Ball control and minimizing mistakes will be important in this game at Memorial Field.
John Glenn at Angola
Records: John Glenn 1-1, Angola 0-2
Media: WLKI radio (100.3 FM, Angola), Hometown Media on Facebook
Last week: Falcons lost 20-0 at home to South Bend Riley. Angola lost 42-17 at Leo.
Last meeting: First meeting between the two programs.
Glenn is coming off a 6-5 campaign in 2022 that saw the Falcons defeat Fairfield in the Class 3A sectional tournament opener before falling to Jimtown in the sectional semifinals. Senior quarterback Chase Miller, a dual threat, leads the Glenn offense.
Angola is still looking to get in gear in 2023 and could use the spark a Week 3 win over the Falcons would provide. Sophomore quarterback Hawkins Hasselman leads the Hornet attack.
Central Noble at Fairfield
Records: Central Noble 0-2, Fairfield 1-1
Last week: Cougars lost 30-16 at Woodlan. Falcons lost 39-13 at Heritage.
Last meeting: Falcons won 20-7 in Albion on Sept. 2, 2002.
Which team will be more consistent? The play in the trenches will say a lot about that.
The Falcons are more experienced up front. And their wishbone offense is already difficult to prepare for.
Fairfield saw two teams on much different trajectories to open its season, a Class 5A Goshen team that is struggling mightily, followed by a Heritage team that appears to be on the rise under coach Casey Kolkman and could be a legitimate threat to Adams Central in the Allen County Athletic Conference.
Being able to execute in key moments have also been an issue for both teams. Can Central Noble stay in the game long enough to have a lot of key moments where it will try to get the job done.
Fairfield only rushed for 149 yards against Heritage and averaged a little over three yards per carry while completing 2-of-4 passes for 55 yards.
The Falcons did well against the run against the Patriots as Heritage run for 131 yards and averaged just under four yards per carry. But Heritage quarterback Kobe Meyer was outstanding, completing 14-of-18 passes for 280 yards and five touchdowns and no interceptions.
Huntington North at East Noble
Records: Huntington North 0-2, East Noble 1-1
Media: WAWK radio (95.5 FM, Kendallville; 94.3 FM, Auburn)
Last week: Vikings lost 14-9 at home to Jay County. Knights lost 45-28 at home to Snider.
Last meeting: Knights won 27-26 at Huntington on Sept. 2, 2022.
This is the first NE8 matchup of the 2023 season for both teams. New Huntington North head coach Mike Eshbach is looking for his first win as the Vikings’ mentor, and the Vikings are looking for their first-ever win over the Knights. East Noble has won all eight of the meetings between the two schools in the series.
East Noble, meanwhile, is looking to rebound from a disappointing loss to Snider last week.
Fremont at North Central (Ohio)
Records: Fremont 1-1, North Central 1-1
Last week: FHS won 43-15 at Blackford. NC lost 48-27 at home to Parkway (Ohio)
Last meeting: North Central won 38-8 at Fremont on Sept. 2, 2022.
North Central was 6-5 in its inaugural varsity season a year ago, including the Week 3 win over Fremont.
Fremont, meanwhile, looks to build on a solid Week 2 win and avenge last year’s disappointing home loss to North Central. With two weeks left in the 2023 non conference slate, Fremont wants to go into NECC Small School Division play on an upswing.
Lakeland at Prairie Heights
Records: Lakeland 2-0, Prairie Heights 0-2.
Media: WTHD radio (105.5 FM, LaGrange)
Last week: Lakers won 61-39 at home over Churubusco. Panthers lost at Bronson (Mich.) 40-12.
Last meeting: Lakers won 46-0 in LaGrange on Sept. 2, 2022
The Lakers have a lot going for them as they are off to their first 2-0 start since 2013. They have also won 19 straight games against the Panthers in the annual Milk Can game with their LaGrange County rival.
Lakeland will be a mighty tall order for a young Prairie Heights team.
