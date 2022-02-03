DUNLAP — The girls swimming sectional preliminaries at Concord High School has been pushed back to today as a major snowstorm continued to go through the area Thursday.
The prelims will take place today at 6 p.m., and the finals are still set for Saturday.
The storm also postponed several area boys basketball games scheduled for Thursday.
The contests between Prairie Heights and Central Noble, and Lakeland and Churubusco were both moved to Saturday. The Panthers and Cougars will tip off in Albion at 11 a.m. with the junior varsity contest followed by the varsity game. The Lakers and Eagles will start in Churubusco with the JV game at 1 p.m. then the varsity contest.
West Noble’s contests at Westview has been moved to Feb. 14. Fremont’s games at Adams Central has been pushed back to Feb. 19. The Eastside-Hamilton games will be made up on Feb. 21.
On the college side, the home game for the Trine women against Albion has moved to Monday, starting at 7:30 p.m. at the MTI Center.
