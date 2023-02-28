MIDDLEBURY — Lots of small problems seemed to add up to trouble for DeKalb Friday night.
Combined with Northridge’s aggressive, physical defense, and a strong performance inside from 6-foot-8 senior Alex Ellenson, it all was too much for the Barons to overcome as they fell 45-35 to the Raiders in the boys basketball regular season finale for both teams.
Caden Pettis scored a game-high 19 points for the Barons (6-15), who had a three-game win streak stopped. Ellenson scored 12 to lead Northridge (13-10), with seven of those in the fourth quarter as the Raiders expanded their margin late.
“We came with a good start. We competed,” DeKalb coach Marty Beasley said. “They’re a very good team. I think we can play with them in the right circumstance.
“Their defense was really good. They were able to get up into us at times.”
Northridge pressured the Barons full-court on inbounds plays, but got burned on long passes that resulted in baskets. Donnie Wiley showed off his wide receiver skills, catching one from Alex Leslie that resulted in a three-point play and pulled DeKalb within 32-29 with 6:01 left.
The Raiders answered with a 10-0 run that featured threes from Mason Bales and Nolan Bales, and a coast-to-coast charge for a basket by Ellenson. The lead stayed in double digits after that.
DeKalb battled foul trouble all night with starters Leslie, Wiley and Parker Smith all with three fairly early.
The Barons led most of the first half as Northridge missed its first 11 three-point tries. DeKalb was up 16-11 when Northridge tried to run the clock down for the last shot before the half, but threw an errant skip pass into the bleachers.
Instead of a key stop for the Barons with 3.7 seconds on the clock, however, the game turned when an official called a bench technical on DeKalb for alleged use of profanity.
“I still have no idea,” Beasley said. “Twenty people on the bench and not one person heard profanity at all. The official did and nobody else did. I don’t get it.
“A free throw violation on Alex (earlier in the first half), there’s another point off the board. We had a lot of things go against us and we never could get back in that rhythm the whole second half.”
The Barons had other problems as well.
“In the first half we had four offensive rebounds that we had in our hands. We let them snatch it out of our hands,” Beasley said. “We have to be better there.
“Late we got careless. We turned the ball over, just not being tough with the ball. All of that kind of snowballs. Everything was going against us. They’re kids. They’ve got to learn to be tougher mentally and fight through it.”
The second season starts Tuesday with a rematch with East Noble in the Class 4A sectional at Carroll.
“Hopefully we can be better Tuesday and come out with the mindset that we’ve got to get it done. I like where we’re at,” Beasley said.
