Well it’s Hannah Be Humble time in my contest with the alleged legendary sports scribes in the area.
It’s not often I’ve been in this situation, but I’m at the bottom of the standings after a rough 6-4 week. I’m eight games behind leader Jeff Jones heading into the final week of our contest.
Jeff is three games ahead of second-place dude Brice Vance and five games ahead of third-place dude Ken Fillmore. Brice and Ken, I’m tipping my visor at ya by calling you dudes. I’m hip to jargon by the area football elite.
Bottom line, Jeff is in good shape. He just has to finish.
I’m two games behind Mark Murdock and Andy Barrand. We will all play to the whistle, if you will.
Beyond that, I’m just excited we’ve reached the point where our kids are playing playoff football. The coronavirus is out there and has been disruptive, but we’ve overcome rough spots and had fall sports. That’s awesome!
Oh, here’s my first-round sectional football picks.
East Noble over Columbia City
Championship defense arriving at playoff time for the Knights.
Angola over DeKalb
It will be a better game than their season-opening tilt.
West Noble over John Glenn
Surprise! The Falcons will be sorry for letting the Chargers hang around.
Jimtown over Garrett
Not your older sibling’s Jimmies, but a tough draw for the Railroaders nonetheless.
Mishawaka Marian over Lakeland
The Knights are powerful.
Eastside over Bluffton
The Tigers are good. The Blazers are better.
Woodlan over Prairie Heights
Nothing has been easy for the Panthers.
Fairfield over Central Noble
The Falcons can pack a punch.
Churubusco over Triton
A game featuring a lot of young players. I believe Paul Sade’s young dudes will have a happy sort of long bus ride back to Turtle Town.
Adams Central over Fremont
The Flying Jets are tough.
Week 9 scores
East Noble 42, Bellmont 0
Leo 38, DeKalb 0
Garrett 28, Central Noble 21
Eastside 42, Angola 7
Fairfield 24, Churubusco 6
West Noble 34, Prairie Heights 0
Fremont 49, Wes-Del 22
Bluffton 35, Lakeland 6
Norwell 45, Columbia City 34
New Haven 41, Huntington North 7
Standings Week 9 Overall
Jeff Jones 9-1 71-15
Brice Vance 7-3 68-18
Ken Fillmore 9-1 66-20
Andy Barrand 7-3 65-21
Mark Murdock 8-2 65-21
Hannah Holstein 6-4 63-23
Hannah Holstein
1) East Noble
2) Angola
3) West Noble
4) Jimtown
5) Mishawaka Marian
6) Eastside
7) Woodlan
8) Fairfield
9) Churubusco
10) Adams Central
Jeff Jones
1) East Noble
2) Angola
3) John Glenn
4) Jimtown
5) Mishawaka Marian
6) Eastside
7) Woodlan
8) Fairfield
9) Churubusco
10) Adams Central
Ken Fillmore
1) East Noble
2) Angola
3) John Glenn
4) Jimtown
5) Mishawaka Marian
6) Eastside
7) Woodlan
8) Fairfield
9) Churubusco
10) Adams Central
Mark Murdock
1) East Noble
2) DeKalb
3) John Glenn
4) Jimtown
5) Marian
6) Eastside
7) Woodlan
8) Fairfield
9) Churubusco
10) Adams Central
Brice Vance
1) East Noble
2) Angola
3) West Noble
4) Garrett
5) Marian
6) Eastside
7) Woodlan
8) Fairfield
9) Churubusco
10) Adams Central
Andy Barrand
1) East Noble
2) Angola
3) West Noble
4) Jimtown
5) Mishawaka Marian
6) Eastside
7) Woodlan
8) Fairfield
9) Churubusco
10) Adams Central
