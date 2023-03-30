College Softball Thunder take 2 from Ravens
ANDERSON — NCAA Division III third-ranked Trine University kept rolling on Wednesday afternoon, sweeping a doubleheader at Anderson. The Thunder got the big bats out in Game 1, winning 21-1 in a contest stopped after five innings. Trine took the nightcap, 11-3, also in five innings.
The twin bill was switched to Anderson due to cold weather in Angola.
In Game 1, Trine set the early tone with eight runs in the top of the first. The Thunder added another run in the second, four in the third, six in the fourth and two final runs in the top of the sixth.
Anderson got its lone run in the bottom of the fifth.
Alexis Michon got the win in the circle, allowing two hits and striking out 10.
The Thunder pounded 19 hits. Karley Trine led the way, going 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two runs batted in. Debbie Hill was 2-for-4 with two solo homers. Giselle Riley was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and four RBIs.
In Game 2, the Thunder got out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first. Anderson got on the board with a run in the home half of the frame.
Trine added another run in the top of the fourth and exploded for eight in the top of the fifth. Anderson added single runs in the fourth and fifth.
Hill went 2-for-3 with another homer and two RBIs to raise her batting average to .438. Karley Trine was 2-for-4 with three runs and three RBIs.
Lauren Clausen got the win, improving to 2-1 and striking out three. Hill pitched the final two innings.
The Thunder are scheduled to be in action today at Spalding (Ky.) University in another non-conference doubleheader at the University of Indianapolis. Game 1 will start at 1 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis Chargers win 2023 opener
LIGONIER — West Noble opened its season with a 3-2 victory over Bremen on Tuesday.
Charger Selina Marin won the deciding match at No. 3 singles in three sets over Abby Bennitt 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.
West Noble won the doubles matches in straight sets with Avery Kruger and Callista Replogle at No. 1 and Payton Eash and Ashlyn Seigel at No. 2.
Bremen won the junior varsity dual 4-0.
West Noble 3, Bremen 2
Singles: 1. Sylvia Meyers (B) def. Kora Hilbish 6-1, 6-0. 2. Imma Lawmaster (B) def. Isabella Bartlett 6-0, 6-1. 3. Selina Marin (WN) def. Abby Bennitt 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.
Doubles:1. Avery Kruger-Callista Replogle (WN) def. Ellie Stam-Kallie Meister 6-0, 6-4. 2. Payton Eash-Ashlyn Seigel (WN) def. Maggie Rogers-Chloe Craft 6-2, 6-3.
Prep Softball Eastside thumps Concordia
BUTLER — Eastside took an 8-1 win over Concordia Tuesday.
Grace McClain had a triple and a double and drove in two runs for the Blazers, and also stole a base. Katie O’Brien was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Lillie Cline had two hits and two runs while also stealing a base. Jayci Kitchen had a hit and a stolen base and also scored twice.
Moyra McAtee pitched six innings to earn the win, permitting four hits and striking out eight.
Cougars outscore Bremen
ALBION — Central Noble defeated Bremen 18-11 on Tuesday.
The Cougars had a five-run first inning and a seven-run sixth.
Abby Hile was 4-for-5 with two doubles and four runs batted in to lead CN. Avery Deter, Kierra Bolen, Grace Swank and Kyndal Pease each had multiple hits.
Swank earned the pitching win and Kensyngtin Kimmell was credited with the save for the Cougars.
Lakers hold off Raiders
LAGRANGE — Lakeland hung on to beat Northridge 10-9 on Tuesday.
The Lakers scored five times in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a 10-6 lead, then had to fend off the Raiders in the seventh. Northridge had three runs in the seventh, but Lakeland won a one-run non-conference contest.
Abbey Priestley and Kaitlyn Keck each had two hits and three runs batted in for the Lakers. Sophomore Kylee Waldron was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs. She also homered, stole a base and was hit by a pitch.
Keck was also the winning pitcher in relief. Kennadee Kerns added two doubles for Lakeland and Cheyenne Short scored two runs. Starting pitcher Cassidi Parham went the first four and one-third innings and struck out four, and had three hits offensively.
Churubusco routs Snider
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco put it to Snider 18-0 on Tuesday.
Senior Kaelyn Marks threw a one-hit shutout with seven strikeouts for the Eagles.
Senior Madison Hosted was 3-for-3 with the bat for Churubusco with a triple and four runs batted in. Ashlyn Erwin, Shelby Tigner and Kena Hamman had three runs apiece.
Prep Baseball Lakers, Blazers open with wins
Lakeland opened its season with a 4-3 victory in eight innings at Concord Tuesday while Eastside won its season opener 9-0 over Antwerp (Ohio).
In Butler, Cade Willard earned his first victory as a varsity coach for the Blazers.
In Dunlap, Jayden Marshall doubled home Mark Wells in the eighth inning to break the tie for Lakeland. Marshall also had two hits and pitched the final two innings to get the win in relief.
Wells also had two hits for Lakeland. Carson Mickem started pitching and struck out seven in six innings.
Warriors eke past Elkhart
ELKHART — Westview opened the 2023 campaign with a 7-6 triumph over Elkhart on Tuesday.
Braden Kauffman and Jayce Brandenberger each drove in two runs for the Warriors. Kauffman had two hits with a home run and a single.
Max Engle was the starting and winning pitcher for Westview. He allowed no earned runs and struck out six in four innings. Gavin Engle pitched the final two innings and got the save with two strikeouts.
Churubusco earns first win
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco won its first game of the season on Tuesday, defeating Whitko 10-8.
Croix Haberstock, Keaton Blessing and Brennan Gaff had two runs apiece for the Eagles. Weston Ott and Wyatt Marks each drove in two runs. Haberstock and Ott both doubled.
Ethan Hartsock drew two walks and was the winning pitcher for Churubusco. He struck out three in two innings. Mason Young got four outs without allowing a run or a hit.
Cougars win at Bremen
BREMEN — Central Noble beat Bremen 6-4 on Tuesday.
Carter Wilkinson started and won pitching for the Cougars. He went the first four innings, then Jaxon Copas worked the final three innings to get the save.
Multiple CN players had hits.
In other area action Tuesday, West Noble lost to Northridge 18-0 in five innings. Gavin Collins had two home runs and five runs batted in for the Raiders.
It was the first game as varsity head coach for Waylon Richardson at his alma mater West Noble. Josh Ness and Trevor Steele each had a hit for Chargers.
Prep Track & Field CN boys fall to Manchester
NORTH MANCHESTER — The Central Noble boys track and field team opened its season with a 90-33 loss to Manchester on Tuesday.
Laker boys earn two dual wins
GOSHEN — Lakeland’s boys track and field team picked up wins over Bremen 93-38 and host Goshen 89-43 on Tuesday.
The Laker girls lost to the RedHawks (69-55) and the Lions (83-45).
In the boys’ meet, Dominic Lawrence won both hurdles events and Cameron Riegling won both throwing events to lead the Lakers. Lawrence won the 110-meter hurdles in 15.63 seconds and took the 300 race in 44.49 seconds. Riegling threw the shot 44 feet, 8.5 inches and heaved the discus 127-7.
Owen Troyer also won two events for Lakeland, long jumping 20-2 and running the 400 in 23.48 seconds.
Other firsts for the Lakers were Wyatt Priestley in the pole vault at 11 feet, Zeke Wachtman in the 800 in 2 minutes, 5.34 seconds, and Andre Thompson in the 100 in 12.06 seconds.
Lakeland won two relays, the 4-by-100 in 45.48 seconds with Thompson, Owen Troyer, Lawrence and Blake Alleshouse, and the 4-by-400 in 3:36.79 with Wachtman, Owen Troyer, Christian Troyer and Priestley.
In the girls’ meet, Arlene Thompson won the shot put for Lakeland at 28-8.5 and Emma Schiffli was first in the pole vault at 9-6.
College Volleyball Trine men sweep on senior day
ANGOLA — Trine’s men’s volleyball team won on senior day over Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League rival Wabash 25-19, 25-23, 25-17 Friday at Hershey Hall.
Kevin Boncaro had 14 kills, 10 digs and a block assist for the Thunder. Johnson-Kuhao Ho’okano-Pelekai had 13 kills and six digs. Ted Hofmeister had 10 kills, eight digs, two assists and a block assist. Sam Bhandal had 41 assists and Hunter Haas had 16 digs.
College Lacrosse Trine women win on senior day
ANGOLA — Trine’s women’s lacrosse team celebrated senior day with a 15-4 victory over Edgewood (Wis.) on Sunday afternoon at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium.
Courtney Rhodes had four goals to lead the Thunder. Calista Richmond, Alyssa Keptner and Danielle Gargiulo had two goals apiece. Richmond also had two assists and Keptner had a helper.
Maddy Kasten had six saves in goal for Trine.
