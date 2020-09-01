FREMONT — After being inducted into the Angola Motorsports Speedway Hall of Fame earlier in the evening Rick Rinehart, of Angola went out and won his first VORE’s Welding & Steel street stock division feature of the season.
Rinehart, who sits in second place in the season championship behind Zach Henderson is a long time competitor at the track.
Rinehart was one of six people inducted into the hall of fame. The 2020 class also included Larry Patrick, Rob Jowsay, John Moonen, Ray Curtland and Tom Barto.
Rinehart was the fast qualifier on the night. Finishing second through fourth were Henderson, Travis Kyle and Ryan McIntyre.
In the EverageAuto.com late model division Hunter Jack, of Auburn took home his first win of the season.
“It felt really good to get a win in what’s been such a bad season/year,” said Hunter Jack on his Facebook page.
Jack went on to say that when they unloaded the car Saturday night it was a little off. He thanked his father, Brent Jack for improving the car after practice making it a “rocket.”
“He puts his heart and soul into our racing and I’m truly thankful and blessed,” Jack said.
Jack was followed by Tony Dager, Dylan Stovall and Jason Shivley. The season points championship is still being led by Shawn Grace.
The R.L. McCoy modified division also saw a new winner this season as Matt Dimit picked up the win. He was followed by Jason Timmerman, Jonathan Gatton and Aaron Timmerman.
In the Perkins Septic & Drain mini-stock division Kevin Mertz picked up the win. He currently sits in third place in the season championship. Mertz was followed by points leader Dan Foulk, Tracy Thompson and Chad Minnix.
The final class of the night the Shepherd’s Family Auto Group front-wheel drive division was won by Chad Richardson. He was followed by Chip Heintzelman and Jerry Manns.
Richardson and Heintzelman will hold a special grudge match race Saturday night at the speedway before intermission. The winner will take home $400.
This weekend’s show will be a two day show with racing Saturday and Sunday night. Saturday night will feature a full show with all five divisions in action. The Michiana Vintage Racers will also be at the track.
On Sunday the track will feature the Blaine Miller & Jeffery Shelmadine 71 lap tribute race for the street stock division. It will also feature the third race of the 2020 late model high banks triple play 50 and the third race of the 2020 Mod Mixer 50. Races begin each night at 6:30 p.m.
Angola Motorsports Speedway Points Standings
EverageAuton.com late model
Shawn Grace — 652
Tommy Cook — 602
Evan Park — 564
Tony Dager — 564
Austin May — 554
Kole Elkins — 460
Paige Rogers — 404
Josh Trammel — 328
George Ansbaugh — 283
Lenny Logan — 274
R.L McCoy modified
Johnathon Gatton — 642
Al Berry — 558
Scott Moyer — 490
Steve Shlater — 473
Jordan Gatton — 456
Brandon Pulver — 434
Lance Krider — 413
Johnny Gatton — 407
Cole Carper — 401
Gregg Cory — 386
VORE’s Welding & Steel street stock
Zach Henderson — 694
Rick Rinehart — 596
Robbie Drummond — 532
Justin Oberlin — 478
Scott Whetzel — 472
Dennis Pierson — 426
Hunter King — 392
Travis Kyle — 354
Scott Blankenship — 312
Austin Pulver — 292
Perkins Septic & Drain mini stock
Dan Foulk — 540
Chad Minnix — 520
Kevin Mertz — 464
Matt Morton — 378
Tracy Thompson — 374
Ryleegh Freed — 368
James Thompson — 366
Jordan Hug — 306
Jeff Phibbs — 304
Jeremy Huff — 302
Shepherd’s Family Auto Group front-wheel drive
Jerry Manns — 594
Ashley Chalfant — 498
Arthur Hakes — 496
Jon Hart — 466
Chris Heintzelman — 446
Travis Carteaux — 422
Todd Nowicki — 412
Tom Minick — 400
Tony Barcus — 378
Chip Heintzelman — 364
