Rinehart wins

Rick Rinehart was inducted into the Angola Motorsports Speedway Hall of Fame on Saturday night. He also picked up his first feature win of the season in the VORE’s Welding & Steel street stock division.

 Andy Barrand

FREMONT — After being inducted into the Angola Motorsports Speedway Hall of Fame earlier in the evening Rick Rinehart, of Angola went out and won his first VORE’s Welding & Steel street stock division feature of the season.

Rinehart, who sits in second place in the season championship behind Zach Henderson is a long time competitor at the track.

Rinehart was one of six people inducted into the hall of fame. The 2020 class also included Larry Patrick, Rob Jowsay, John Moonen, Ray Curtland and Tom Barto.

Rinehart was the fast qualifier on the night. Finishing second through fourth were Henderson, Travis Kyle and Ryan McIntyre.

In the EverageAuto.com late model division Hunter Jack, of Auburn took home his first win of the season.

“It felt really good to get a win in what’s been such a bad season/year,” said Hunter Jack on his Facebook page.

Jack went on to say that when they unloaded the car Saturday night it was a little off. He thanked his father, Brent Jack for improving the car after practice making it a “rocket.”

“He puts his heart and soul into our racing and I’m truly thankful and blessed,” Jack said.

Jack was followed by Tony Dager, Dylan Stovall and Jason Shivley. The season points championship is still being led by Shawn Grace.

The R.L. McCoy modified division also saw a new winner this season as Matt Dimit picked up the win. He was followed by Jason Timmerman, Jonathan Gatton and Aaron Timmerman.

In the Perkins Septic & Drain mini-stock division Kevin Mertz picked up the win. He currently sits in third place in the season championship. Mertz was followed by points leader Dan Foulk, Tracy Thompson and Chad Minnix.

The final class of the night the Shepherd’s Family Auto Group front-wheel drive division was won by Chad Richardson. He was followed by Chip Heintzelman and Jerry Manns.

Richardson and Heintzelman will hold a special grudge match race Saturday night at the speedway before intermission. The winner will take home $400.

This weekend’s show will be a two day show with racing Saturday and Sunday night. Saturday night will feature a full show with all five divisions in action. The Michiana Vintage Racers will also be at the track.

On Sunday the track will feature the Blaine Miller & Jeffery Shelmadine 71 lap tribute race for the street stock division. It will also feature the third race of the 2020 late model high banks triple play 50 and the third race of the 2020 Mod Mixer 50. Races begin each night at 6:30 p.m.

Angola Motorsports Speedway Points Standings

EverageAuton.com late model

Shawn Grace — 652

Tommy Cook — 602

Evan Park — 564

Tony Dager — 564

Austin May — 554

Kole Elkins — 460

Paige Rogers — 404

Josh Trammel — 328

George Ansbaugh — 283

Lenny Logan — 274

R.L McCoy modified

Johnathon Gatton — 642

Al Berry — 558

Scott Moyer — 490

Steve Shlater — 473

Jordan Gatton — 456

Brandon Pulver — 434

Lance Krider — 413

Johnny Gatton — 407

Cole Carper — 401

Gregg Cory — 386

VORE’s Welding & Steel street stock

Zach Henderson — 694

Rick Rinehart — 596

Robbie Drummond — 532

Justin Oberlin — 478

Scott Whetzel — 472

Dennis Pierson — 426

Hunter King — 392

Travis Kyle — 354

Scott Blankenship — 312

Austin Pulver — 292

Perkins Septic & Drain mini stock

Dan Foulk — 540

Chad Minnix — 520

Kevin Mertz — 464

Matt Morton — 378

Tracy Thompson — 374

Ryleegh Freed — 368

James Thompson — 366

Jordan Hug — 306

Jeff Phibbs — 304

Jeremy Huff — 302

Shepherd’s Family Auto Group front-wheel drive

Jerry Manns — 594

Ashley Chalfant — 498

Arthur Hakes — 496

Jon Hart — 466

Chris Heintzelman — 446

Travis Carteaux — 422

Todd Nowicki — 412

Tom Minick — 400

Tony Barcus — 378

Chip Heintzelman — 364

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.