DECATUR — It was the last day of Garrett’s basketball season.
Coach Bob Lapadot challenged his team to make it the first day of the quest to return to the regional.
The Railroaders fell 55-37 to second-ranked defending state runner-up Benton Central in the Class 3A regional at Bellmont Saturday. As he cleared the bench in the final seconds, he pulled the rest of the Railroaders aside and told them to make a disappointing, frustrating day the beginning.
“I told them ‘If you want to come back here, you can, but we’ve got to do it together,’” Lapadot said. “Every one of them has to commit, and play for each other and work for each other this summer.
“The getting better part starts now. Once you get to October, individually you’ve got to be where you need to be. I told them, ‘Do what you’ve got to do to be there for each other like you’ve done all season long, and we’ll make more memories.’”
The start of Saturday’s semifinal was one the Railroaders would like to forget. The Bison unleashed their relentless press on the Railroaders, who limited turnovers and created open shots around the basket, but had trouble finishing.
Benton Central hit three threes in galloping to a 19-2 lead before Garrett hit its first field goal, a basket inside by Kierra Richards off a Faith Owen assist with just more than a minute to go in the first quarter.
“It was a pressure game. Other than a couple of times, the pressure turning us over wasn’t the key. It just rushed us. We missed some shots we should have made,” Lapadot said.
Kennedy Tolen scored a game-high 22 for the Bison (24-4) who advanced to meet Norwell in the title game. Kelsey Coffman added 11. The team’s top scorer, Audrey Strawsma, scored only five but grabbed 13 rebounds.
Garrett (16-9) got 15 points and 12 rebounds from Morgan Ostrowski, and 10 from Bailey Kelham, who started the game with two quick fouls, then got her third as Coffman lowered a shoulder and plowed into her.
“That played with her mind,” Lapadot said. “At halftime she asked ‘What am I supposed to do?’ I had no answer. That’s a tough one. It’s something she’ll learn from.”
The Railroaders steadied themselves and allowed the Bison just seven points in the second quarter. Nataley Armstrong drove for a basket, Owen hit Garrett’s only three of the day, and Armstrong set up Kelham inside as the Big Train drew within 26-16 at the break.
Benton Central was not rattled, however, and made a quick 8-0 run in just more than 2 1/2 minutes to start the second half, turning two steals into points and getting two baskets from Tolen to go up 34-16. The lead stayed in that range the rest of the way.
“Ten-point game at halftime, and we missed three easy bunnies and some free throws,” Lapadot said. “It could have been a two- or three-point game.
“It seemed like every time we’d cut it down, they’d make a run. That’s the sign of a really good basketball team.”
Garrett had more chances near the basket, but just had one of those days shooting, hitting just 11-of-49 (22 percent). They were 1-of-12 from three. Benton Central’s faster pace had its effects.
“Outwardly we didn’t show fatigue. It was the letdown of not finishing,” Lapadot said. “You had the three guards that had to break the press, and they get it to where it needs to be. The person that misses feels bad, they feel bad, and it takes the wind out of your sails.
“It wasn’t being out of shape or tired like that. It’s just the body blow after body blow of a little bit of disappointment and that wears on you.”
