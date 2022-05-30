ANGOLA — Runs were at a premium in the first semifinal baseball game of the Class 3A Angola Sectional Monday with solid teams from Garrett and Bishop Dwenger facing off.
After each team pushed a run across with some help from other side in the opening inning, the Saints strung hits and baserunners together to get another run while the Railroaders missed on a really good opportunity. Dwenger moved on with a 2-1 victory and ended Garrett’s season.
The Saints (19-9 before Monday’s sectional final) put their first five hitters on base against junior Luke Byers to start the bottom of the fourth inning and got a run out of it to break a 1-1 tie.
Keegan McMahon reached on a Garrett throwing error to lead off the inning, but was picked off the bases in a runs down between first base and second base. Then the next four Dwenger hitters reached base. C.J. Pieper walked, then the Saints had three straight singles. The second of those singles was by Nate Heflin that went off the glove of Garrett second baseman Peyton Simmons and into center field and scored Pieper.
Carter Bradley followed with a bunt single to lead the bases. But Byers struck out Owen Zimmerman and Xavier Aguirre to end the inning and leave the bases loaded.
The Railroaders had their best chance to score after the first inning in the top of the fifth when Aaden Lytle led off with a single.
Lytle went to second on a pitch in the dirt from Saints sophomore starter Brayton Thomas, then went to third on a sacrifice bunt. But Thomas struck out Jaxson Nodine and Aiden Orth to end the threat and leave Lytle stranded at third base.
“He is a heckuva pitcher,” Garrett coach Jason Richards said of the left-hander Thomas, an Indiana University recruit. “But we did not cave in. We battled with him. We just needed a little more.
“It wasn’t his best stuff from Luke, but it was good enough to win,” Richards added. “He’s only a junior, and a game like this put himself out there.”
Byers allowed five hits in five and two-thirds innings. Graham Kelham got the final out in the sixth after throwing a wild pitch and walking the batter.
Thomas threw a complete game four-hitter for Bishop Dwenger.
The Railroaders scored first in the top of the first inning. Simmons started the game with a double, moved to third on a passed ball and scored on another passed ball.
Bishop Dwenger answered in the bottom of the first. Its leadoff hitter Aguirre was hit by pitch and scored later in the inning on an error.
Garrett made two errors and the Saints did not make an error.
The Railroaders finished their season at 16-8. They shared the Northeast Corner Conference regular season championship with Westview.
Seniors Kelham, Nodine, Trey Richards, Kail Baughman, Jasen Bailey and Elijah Johnson ended their prep baseball careers for Garrett on Monday.
