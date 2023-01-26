WATERLOO — DeKalb faced the challenge of defending two big scorers from Prairie Heights Tuesday.
Seniors Chase Bachelor (6-foot-5) and Isaiah Malone (6-7) are big physically and can put up big numbers. The Barons proved to be equal to the challenge.
DeKalb had a hand in 21 turnovers by the Panthers. The Barons had 21 deflections for the night. The big men were limited enough as DeKalb took a 52-41 victory.
The Barons (3-11) were 1-for-6 at the free throw line in the first half, but sank 11-of-12 in the fourth quarter, including 7-of-8 after the Panthers had drawn within six on back-to-back threes just inside the three-minute mark.
“As the game went on we became much more aware of what was going on,” Baron coach Marty Beasley said. “Our intensity was good, our effort was good, we had 21 deflections. We wanted 20. We wanted to turn them over and we did that.”
Bachelor and Malone scored 12 apiece to lead Prairie Heights (11-4). Alex Leslie had 16 and Braiden Boyd 13 to pace the Barons.
“We turned it over 21 times. We didn’t play our best game,” Prairie Heights coach Delmar Bontrager said. “I don’t think we were really engaged tonight right from the start.
“They did a good job making it hard for Bachelor and Malone to get going for us. We made some plays where we were right in it, but we just had too many turnovers and it was hard for us to compete for 32 minutes.”
DeKalb took better care of the ball with just seven turnovers. Bachelor, Malone and 6-4 freshman Cade Bachelor often pressured the Baron ball-handlers outside.
“The first half we had decent looks. Instead of taking it up strong we faded,” Beasley said. “We didn’t hit free throws. The second half we made free throws and we were stronger with the basketball. Seven turnovers, we’ll take that.”
The Panthers were able to hang around most of the way. The Barons pushed out to a 28-20 advantage early in the third on a three by Kiefer Nagel, but the Panthers charged back with the next seven points. A three by Logan Swygart cut it to 28-27.
DeKalb recovered to lead 35-29 after three quarters, and converted its first two bonus situations to start the fourth. A steal and layup by Boyd made it 41-31 with 5:10 to go.
Kam Leedy and Malone fired in consecutive threes to get the Panthers within 45-39, but the Barons did the job at the foul line to protect the lead.
DeKalb has put together a string of encouraging efforts going into a stern test Saturday night at Huntington North.
“We had a heartbreaker at Columbia City,” Beasley said. “If you take East Noble, Angola, Columbia City and this one, we’ve had four somewhat better games in a row.
“We’ve got a tough game at Huntington North (Saturday). They’re patient, they don’t make mistakes. Hopefully we can play well and give ourselves a chance in the last two minutes.”
DeKalb took the junior varsity game 54-26. Will Weber led the Barons with 12 points, Zeke Penrod had 11 and Caiden Hinkle added 10. Jeremiah Godsey scored eight and Caleb Freed had seven for Prairie Heights.
The Barons won the freshman game 48-20. David Burton had 13 points, Caden Rice scored 11 and Connor Schmidt put in 10 for DeKalb. Brady Strater had nine and Keegan German eight for the Panthers.
