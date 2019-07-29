Pro Baseball Fort Wayne TinCaps top Dragons on Sunday
FORT WAYNE — Ethan Skender had three hits and three runs to lead the Fort Wayne TinCaps to a 7-1 victory over the Great Lakes Loons Sunday afternoon at Parkview Field.
Skender, 22, joined the TinCaps roughly two weeks ago after missing the last three seasons due to three knee surgeries. The San Diego Padres drafted him in the 28th round in 2016 and he was hitting .300 with seven runs batted in through 10 games with Fort Wayne after Sunday.
Skender hit a two-run home run in the second inning off Dragons starter Jhon De Jesus. Skender was 3-for-4 on the day with two runs scored and three RBI.
Cullen Dana was the starting and winning pitcher for Fort Wayne (12-23 second half, 45-58 overall before Monday night), allowing an unearned run and five hits over five and two-thirds innings with two strikeouts a walk and two hit batters.
The TinCaps and Dayton played the rubber game of their three-game series Monday night in Fort Wayne. The Dragons won 14-7 on Saturday.
Fort Wayne will open a four-game series against the Great Lakes Loons today at 7:05 p.m. at Dow Diamond in Midland, Michigan.
Auto Racing Moyer wins modified mixer race at AMS
FREMONT — Scott Moyer won the 50-lap modified mixer feature at Angola Motorsport Speedway Saturday night.
It was the second of three modified mixer races this season. The third and final race of that series will be on Aug. 31.
In Saturday’s modified feature, Stephen Minich Jr. was second, followed by Connor Landis, Nate Jordan and Tom Blackburn to round out the top five.
Other feature winners on the night were Tommy Cook in the late models, Jeremy Wallen in the street stocks, Dan Foulk in the mini-stocks and Jeff Barney Jr. in the front wheel drives.
This coming Saturday at AMS will be the Al Cook Jr. Memorial 88, the 88-lap feature for the late model sportsman. It will also be the second race of the High Banks Triple Play for the late models. That will be a 50-lap feature.
All of Angola’s regular weekly divisions will be in action. Racing starts at 7 p.m.
