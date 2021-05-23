KENDALLVILLE — DeKalb and East Noble both considered their scores decent in Saturday's Northeast 8 Conference boys golf tournament at Cobblestone.
In the NE8, the standard for decent is pretty high.
The Barons fired a 324 as a team to take fifth place and the host Knights were sixth at 339.
Columbia City and Leo both shot 300, with the Eagles winning the title on the fifth-score tiebreaker. Norwell was next at 308, followed by Bellmont at 311.
"We have a lot of really good teams, a lot of good players," East Noble coach Jason Buchs said. "There's a lot of good sportsmanship. The boys all get along really well. It's fun to see as a coach the camaraderie the boys have with the other teams."
The No. 1 players for the Barons and Knights, Jack McComb and Ryan Gienger, both made the all-conference second team with 77s. DeKalb's Gavin Morr and Will Potter both shot 80s and were part of a four-way tie for 15th with Nic Ellsworth and Winston Brown of Bellmont to earn All-NE8 honorable mention.
"The kids played pretty solid today one through five," DeKalb coach James Fislar said. "It was good golf weather, we hit a lot of good shots, we just need to keep working on making a few more putts.
"Our best this year was 318, so 324 is not too far off our best for an 18-hole tournament. We've got two weeks to see if we can get ready for sectional."
McComb shot 40 on the front nine and 37 on the back, when he had a string of five straight pars and finished with a birdie. Potter and Morr also improved on the back to 38 and 39, respectively.
DeKalb also got 87s from Grant McAfee and Kyle Toyias.
Gienger did slightly better on the front with a 37, and had 40 on the back. He made par on five straight holes on the front side.
Matthew Kumfer shot an 81 for the Knights. Caden Anderson struggled on the front side with a 48, then stormed back with a 37 on the back to lead the team and finish at 85.
East Noble's other scores were Avery Kline 96 and Mitchell Bell 97.
"Our No. 1 Ryan Gienger played really well and got second-team all-conference," Buchs said. "Our No. 3, Matthew Kumfer, played well shooting an 81. The rest of the team had some struggles throughout the round. Caden Anderson played well on the back side after a rough front."
"We finished sixth, a little lower than we wanted to. Overall we had a really good day. A 339 ties for our best 18-hole score. Hopefully we're peaking at the right time with sectional two weeks away."
Augie Mann of Norwell defeated Justin Hicks of Leo in a playoff to take medalist honors after both shot 2-under-par 70s. Columbia City's Sean Bledsoe was 3-under on the back with a 33 and finished one stroke back at 71.
Northeast 8 Boys Golf
Team Scores: 1. Columbia City 300, 2. Leo 300, 3. Norwell 308, 4. Bellmont 311, 5. DeKalb 324, 6. East Noble 339, 7. Huntington North 359, New Haven incomplete.
Top 15: 1. Augie Mann (CC) 70, 2. Justin Hicks (Leo) 70, 3. Sean Bledsoe (CC) 71, 4. Wes Opliger (Leo) 74, 5. Ike Ruble (Bel) 74, 6. Drew Dunham (CC) 74, 7. Isaac Rorick (Leo) 74, 8. Alex Hedrick (CC) 77, 9. Jack McComb (DK) 77, 10. Major Spiegel (Bel) 77, 11. Ryan Gienger (EN) 77, 12. Landon Chamberlain (Nwl) 77, 13. Alex Cameron (Nwl) 78, 14. Andrew Hedrick (CC) 78, 15. Gavin Morr (DK) 80, Will Potter (DK) 80, Nic Ellsworth (Bel) 80, Winston Brown (Bel) 80.
Team-By-Team Scoring
Columbia City — Andrew Hedrick 39-39 78, Alex Hedrick 38-39 77, Sean Bledsoe 38-33 71, Drew Dunham 35-39 74, Kam Hoag 44-42 86.
Leo — Justin Hicks 35-35-70, Isaac Rorick 37-37 74, Wes Opliger 38-36 74, Patrick Judd 43-39 82, Will Nussbaum 51-41 92.
Norwell — Augie Mann 36-34 70, Landon Chamberlain 39-38 77, Alex Cameron 41-37 78, Kaleb Searles 48-45 93, Carter Jenkins 37-46 83.
Bellmont — Major Spiegel 40-37 77, Ike Ruble 37-37 74, Nic Ellsworth 39-41 80, Winston Brown 39-41 80, Payton Binegar 47-43 90.
DeKalb — Jack McComb 40-37 77, Gavin Morr 41-39 80, Grant McAfee 43-44 87, Kyle Toyias 41-46 87, Will Potter 42-38 80.
East Noble — Ryan Gienger 37-40, Caden Anderson 48-37 85, Matthew Kumfer 40-41-81, Avery Kline 46-50 96, Mitchell Bell 45-52 97.
Huntington North — Caden Brubaker 42-43 85, Austin Williams 41-41 82, Chase Mickley 50-49 99, Cole Collins 48-45 93, Thomas Schweiler 53-46 99.
New Haven — Joe Ulrey 67-69 136, Kamington Cooper 60-63 123.
