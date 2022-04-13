Postponements
Due to inclement weather Wednesday, all area events were either postponed or canceled.
The events with make-up dates included the Snider at DeKalb softball game, which was moved to today.
The West Noble-East Noble girls tennis match was pushed to Wednesday, April 27.
The boys golf match between Lakeland, West Noble and Goshen was moved to Tuesday, April 19 and has a new location. The match will now be played at Black Squirrel.
Angola’s home golf match against Snider was postponed to Wednesday, April 20.
Trine’s softball doubleheader at Saint Mary’s will now be played today.
Prep Baseball Blazers win NECC opener
BUTLER — Six runs in the second and eight in the sixth propelled host Eastside to a 16-6 win over Angola Tuesday in a Northeast Corner Conference game.
Jack Buchanan had four hits, including a double, drove in three runs and scored three times for the Blazers (4-2, 1-0). The game was called in the sixth inning because of the 10-run rule.
Nick Snyder and Owen Willard had three hits each. Snyder homered and drove in three runs, scoring twice. Willard had two doubles and a triple, knocking in four runs while scoring three times.
Dackotia Reed and Ryder Reed had two hits each. Each player scored twice and drove a run.
Laithyn Cook, Carsen Jacobs and Caeden Moughler also had hits for the Blazers.
Ryder Reed pitched into the fourth to get the win. He allowed six hits, struck out two and walked two. Snyder and Willard pitched in relief. Snyder fanned three batters.
Kyle Brandt had three singles and drove in a run for Angola.
Jack Archbold, Alec Bixler, Zak Hill, Blake Miller and Brayden Mowery also had hits for the Hornets.
Chargers defeat Hamilton
LIGONIER — West Noble won its first game of the season Tuesday, defeating Hamilton 17-0 in five innings in a Northeast Corner Conference contest.
The Chargers drew 13 walks in giving Aaron Coy his first win as a high school head baseball coach.
Sophomore Brady Shields pitched a six-hit shutout for West Noble with 10 strikeouts. Elijah Bacon and PJ Bradley each has two hits for the Chargers.
Reserve Baseball Blazers score 10 in fourth to win
ANGOLA — Eastside’s reserve baseball team pounded out 25 hits and scored 10 times in the fourth inning on the way to a 19-9, five-inning win over Angola Tuesday.
Eastside had seven runs in the third and scored twice in the fifth. Angola had two runs in the first, three in the fourth and four in the fifth. The Hornets finished with 10 hits.
For the Blazers, Kolt Gerke had five hits, including two doubles. He scored three times and brought in two runs.
Jacob McClain and Carter Rutan had four hits each. Rutan had two doubles, scored three times and drove in three. McClain scored three runs and drove in four. Cohen Fetters collected two hits, including a double, and had four runs batted in.
Brayden Baatz, Aydian Davis, Wyatt Davis, Zac Davis, and Nolen Steury had two hits each. Baatz drove in three runs.
Prep Softball Eastside opens NECC play with win
BUTLER — Host Eastside took advantage of six errors in an 11-1 win over Angola Tuesday.
The Blazers improved to 3-0 in all games and 1-0 in the Northeast Corner Conference. The game was called after 4 1/2 innings because of the 10-run rule.
Jayci Kitchen and Faith McClain had two singles each for Eastside. Grace Kreischer had a single and drove in three runs. Natalie Lower had a single and two RBIs.
Skyelar Kessler and Grace McClain also singled for the Blazers.
Lower allowed four hits, striking out four and walking one.
Harper Henney had two hits, including a triple, for Angola. Ellana Rowe drove in the Hornets’ run. Rowe and Rose Knauer picked up singles.
West Noble notches first win
LIGONIER — West Noble won its first game of the season Tuesday, topping Hamilton 24-2 in five innings in a Northeast Corner Conference game.
It was the first prep head coaching win for West Noble’s Kaylie Warble.
Alayna DeLong and Maysie Clouse each had three hits for the Chargers. DeLong also drove in four runs. Hailey Moser stole five bases.
Emily Thompson pitched a complete game victory for West Noble. She scattered nine hits and struck out four.
Churubusco loses to Falcons
BENTON — Churubusco lost to Fairfield 5-2 in its Northeast Corner Conference opener Tuesday.
The Eagles scored single runs in the first and fifth innings.
Falcon pitcher Makenna Steele held Churubusco to three hits while striking out 15 in a complete game win. Steele also homered and drove in two runs.
Prep Track & Field Charger teams top Westview
EMMA — West Noble won both Northeast Corner Conference West Division duals over Westview Tuesday, 68-61 in the girls’ dual and 74-58 in the boys’ dual.
Cougar teams topped by Fairfield
BENTON — Both Central Noble teams lost to Northeast Corner Conference West Division rival Fairfield on Tuesday, 69-62 in the girls’ meet and 79 2/3 to 52 1/3 in the boys’ meet.
In the girls’ meet, Ella Zolman won the 100- and 200-meter dashes and the high jump for the Cougars. Michaela Rinehold (800, 1,600) and Rylee Paris (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles) won two events each.
In the boys’ meet, Ashton Smith won both jumping events and Josh Thompson won both hurdles races for Central Noble.
Girls Prep Tennis Lakers best Chargers
LIGONIER — Lakeland defeated West Noble 5-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual Tuesday.
In other area action Tuesday, Prairie Heights lost at home to Northrop 4-1. The Panthers picked up their lone win at No. 1 singles.
Lakeland 5, West Noble 0
Singles: 1. Brooklynn Olinger (LL) def. Avery Kruger 6-2, 6-4. 2. Lilly Schackow (LL) def. Jaki Macias 6-4, 6-0. 3. Amelia Trump (LL) def. Selina Marin 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Carly Rasbaugh-Jeyda Brim (LL) def. Kora Hilbish-Ashlyn Seigel 6-2, 6-3. 2. Karris Romer-Sarah Smart (LL) def. Bethany Trinklein-Jenny Moreno 7-6 (7-5), 7-5.
College Baseball Trine down Adrian
ADRIAN, Mich. — Trine University’s baseball team scored multiple runs in three straight innings to defeated Adrian 11-5 in an MIAA contest Wednesday.
The Bulldogs took an early 3-0 lead in the first inning. The Thunder scored nine runs over the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to rally past Adrian.
Adam Stefanelli led Trine going 3-for-4 with a home run and two runs batted in. Matthew Martin was 3-for-3 with a RBI.
Quin Fauquher, Brenden Warner and Dalton Nikirk each had a pair of hits. Nirkirk had a game-high three RBIs.
Cam Nagel started on the rubber for the Thunder and went six innings, allowed five runs on nine hits with six strikeouts and a walk. Jeff Ballard threw the final three innings and earned the save, allow just a hit, no runs with a walk and a strikeout.
College Lacrosse Trine men hold off Calvin
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s lacrosse team took a 5-0 lead seven minutes into the game with Calvin Tuesday night and held on for an 11-9 Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association victory.
The Thunder (8-1, 2-0 MIAA) held firm down the final stretch after the Knights (6-7, 0-2) scored two goals in 13 seconds to cut a four-goal deficit in half with a little over five minutes left.
Austin Lindell had three goal to lead Trine. Andrew Douglas and Collin Custer each had two goals, with Douglas also having two assists. Matt Zanichelli added a goal and three assists.
Nick DiPaolo made 13 saves and fielded seven groundballs while defending the Thunder goal.
DiPaolo was named MIAA Men’s Lacrosse Defensive Athlete of the Week on Monday for last week’s efforts.
DiPaolo made 14 saves, fielded two groundballs, caused a turnover and had his first collegiate assist in the Thunder’s 10-6 home win over Alma on Saturday. That was Trine’s only game last week.
College Tennis Trine men fall to Hope
HOLLAND, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s tennis team lost to Hope 8-1 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association dual Tuesday.
The Flying Dutchmen (5-11, 4-0 MIAA) won three of four matches that went three sets in singles. Ryan Smith won in three sets at No. 5 singles to give the Thunder (8-7, 3-2) their only point.
Hope 8, Trine 1
Singles: 1. Jacob Burkett (H) def. Cole Goodman 4-6, 6-2, 10-6. 2. Cameron Coates (H) def. Aaron Streit 6-3, 4-6, 10-7. 3. Tyler Stafford (H) def. Jaxon Davis 6-0, 4-6, 10-7. 4. Matt Henkel (H) def. Drew Dixon 6-2, 6-2. 5. Ryan Smith (T) def. Tyler Koran 6-4, 2-6, 10-3. 6. Austin Becksvoort (H) def. Caleb Morris 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: 1. Burkett-Coates (H) def. Goodman-Dixon, score N/A. 2. Stafford-Henkel (H) def. Streit-R. Smith 8-1. 3. Koran-Justin Fay (H) def. Jax. Davis-Morris 8-5.
Thunder women beaten by Flying Dutch
HOLLAND, Mich. — Trine University’s women’s tennis team was defeated by Hope 9-0 on Wednesday in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association dual.
Ashley Spirrison and Ellie Cole had the best match for the Thunder with an 8-3 score in the doubles portion of the match.
Spirrison dropped the No. 1 singles match 6-3, 6-2.
Trine drops to 10-6 overall and 3-3 in MIAA play.
