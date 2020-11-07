Prep Girls Basketball
Lakers 1-1 in Lake
Central Classic
SAINT JOHN — Lakeland was 1-1 in the Lake Central Classic Saturday, defeating the host Indians 50-42 in the morning, then losing to Hammond Bishop Noll 60-54 in the afternoon.
Against Lake Central, Bailey Hartsough led the Lakers (2-1) with 17 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two blocked shots and one steal. Faith Riehl had 13 points and two steals. Peyton Hartsough added nine points and two steals. Alivia Rasler had five points, three assists and a block, and Sadie Edsall chipped in four points and four assists.
Against Bishop Noll, Bailey Hartsough had 32 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocked shots. Riehl had nine points, three boards, three steals and three assists. Madison Keil grabbed six rebounds, and Rasler dished off five assists.
Blazers fall in opener
MONROE — Eastside opened the season with a 33-25 loss to Adams Central Saturday night.
The Flying Jets won without leading guard McKenna Dietsch, who did not play due to injury. AC led 14-9 at the half and had 10 points from Christina Porter off the bench.
The Blazers will play Blackhawk Christian in their home opener on Tuesday.
College Basketball
Trine women open
season with a win
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — Trine University’s women’s basketball team opened its season with a 66-43 victory over NAIA program Lawrence Tech Saturday afternoon at Don Ridler Field House.
The Thunder led 34-25 at the half, then outscored the Blue Devils 23-9 in the third quarter to put the home team away.
Trine made 8-of-20 three-point shots and only turned the ball over nine times. It held Lawrence Tech to 36% from the field (16-45) and forced 17 turnovers from the Blue Devils.
Tara Bieniewicz had 15 points for Trine. Sam Underhill and Kaylee Argyle each had 10 points, with Underhill also grabbing 10 rebounds. Sophia Kreag had eight points and three steals off the bench, and Rachel Stewart added seven points.
Teryn Kline had 14 points and four rebounds for Lawrence Tech (1-3).
College Hockey
Trine women’s team loses at
Adrian
ADRIAN, Mich. — Trine University’s women’s hockey team lost to Adrian 5-0 Saturday night at Arrington Ice Arena.
Abbie Grias, Brooke Schembri and Une Bjelland each had a goal and an assist for the Bulldogs.
Abbie Bost made 36 saves in goal for the Thunder.
