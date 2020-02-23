DUNLAP — Angola and East Noble both had two competitors in the championship finals at the boys swimming sectional at Concord Saturday, racking up some decent finishes but none high enough to qualify for state.
Marcus Miller of Angola was sixth in the 500 freestyle (5:17.44) and seventh in the 200 freestyle (1:55.58). The Hornets’ Zacchaeus Creagger took seventh in the 50 freestyle (23.26) and was also 14th in the 100 freestyle consolation finals (53.98).
Ryan Wells of East Noble was seventh in the butterfly (58.61) and was ninth in the consolation finals in the 200 freestyle (1:56.14). Owen Fleck finished ninth in diving (291.95).
Both teams had several others competing in the consolation finals, which included competitors who finished in places 9-16 in Thursday’s preliminaries.
For Angola, Ethan Bussema took ninth in the breaststroke (1:06.85). Jacob Pontorno was 11th (2:17.99) and Gage Sweeney 16th (2:26.16) in the individual medley.
Griffin Hosek was 16th in the butterfly (1:04.65). Vaughn Cooper (1:05.63) and Sweeney (1:06.32) were 14th and 15th, respectively, in the backstroke.
Owen Chambers was right behind Wells in the 200 freestyle for East Noble in 10th place (1:56.53) and also finished 10th in the 500 freestyle (5:19.8). Austin Fortman was ninth in the 50 freestyle (23.69) and 11th in the 100 freestyle (52.32) behind teammate Kyler Corbin, who took ninth (51.19).
Corbin was also 11th in the backstroke (1:02.15). Nathan Richards was 15th in the 500 freestyle (5:47.64) and 16th in the backstroke (1:06.35). The Knights had three consolation place finishers in the breaststroke: Sam Sibert 11th (1:10.13), Ian Schowe 13th (1:11.31) and Jack Bolinger 14th (1:11.96).
Ethan Brown was DeKalb’s lone consolation finals place finisher, taking 15th in the breaststroke (1:13.68).
East Noble was fifth in the 400 freestyle relay with the team of Fortman, Wells, Chambers and Corbin (3:29.09) and Angola was sixth with the team of Pontorno, Xavier Hosek, Creagger and Miller (3:38.21).
Angola finished sixth in the 200 freestyle relay with the team of Pontorno, Griffin Hosek, Miller and Creagger (1:38.54). East Noble’s team of Sibert, Bolinger, Colby Cook and Chambers took eighth (1:42.16).
The Knights were sixth in the medley relay with the team of Corbin, Schowe, Wells and Fortman (1:50.25), with Angola’s unit of Sweeney, Bussema, Griffin Hosek and Jacob Gibson seventh (1:52.19).
DeKalb was 10th in the medley relay with the team of Korbin Gillian, Brown, Keegan Scher and Jack Mahoney (2:02.23).
As teams, East Noble finished sixth overall, followed by Angola in seventh and DeKalb 10th out of 11 squads.
Concord won its sectional at home, followed closely by Elkhart Central.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.