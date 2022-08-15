EMMA — Westview High School boys tennis coach Tyler Miller and his Warriors had a pretty darn good season in 2021.
Westview went 23-2 and won the Northeast Corner Conference regular season and tournament titles. It then followed those up with sectional, regional and semi-state crowns to reach the Indiana High School Athletic Association State Finals.
The Warriors have lost several key players from that loaded 2021 team, including Elijah Hostetler at No. 2 singles, Brennan Beachy at No. 3 singles, and Isaac Rogers and Kendall Schwartz at No. 1 doubles. Hostetler is playing tennis at Bethel University, an NAIA school in Mishawaka.
But Westview has players back at several key positions, including senior Isaiah Hostetler at No. 1 singles and seniors Kylen Bender and Jethro Hostetler at No. 2 doubles. Hostetler was a KPC Media Group Co-Prep of the Year and a Second Team All-State selection in singles last season after compiling a 21-3 record.
Key newcomers include seniors Cole Mast and Dawson Shrock and sophomores Mason Clark, Gavin Engle and Dylan Shrock.
Miller knows it’ll be a year of transition for his Warriors.
“This year, many players will be acclimating to new positions, several playing varsity for the first time,” Miller said. “So there are going to be stretches during the season where we may have some steep learning curves. Hopefully, as the season progresses, we’ll become more polished from the gained experience to contend in conference and the postseason.”
In his sixth season at Westview, Miller will be assisted by Kenn Davis.
Here’s a look at what to expect from the rest of the area teams this season:
East Noble Knights
Head Coach: Aaron Edwards, 4th season
Assistant Coach: Lorenzo Bona
2021: 17-3 (school record for wins in a season), 8-0 Northeast 8 Conference (regular season champion), East Noble Sectional runner-up, DeKalb Invitational champion
The 2022 Knights include seniors and returning letterwinners Max Bender, Vittorio Bona, Carver Miller, Brycen Ortiz and Grant Schermerhorn. Also on the team are senior Caden Treesh; sophomores Ethan Jansen, Jackson Leedy, Mason Monahan and Cole Thompson; and freshmen Ettore Bona, Karsten McKinley, Gray Mullins, Owen Sowles, Jacob Spencer and Jackson Strycker.
Vittorio Bona, Bender, Miller, Ortiz and Schermerhorn are key returners.
Bona went 20-6 and was a singles sectional champion and regional runner-up. The 2021 KPC Media Group Co-Prep of the Year was an All-State honorable mention and earned all-district honors.
Miller (21-4 last season) and Bender (18-4) were one of the area’s top doubles teams last season and were All-State honorable mentions in doubles. They won their first four postseason matches before losing to state finalist Northridge in the doubles sectional.
“Last year was a special season for EN boys tennis,” Edwards said. ”We have a nucleus of seniors who are hungry for more and have kept up the momentum by playing through the offseason. We add freshman Ettore Bona to the group of returning upperclassmen players. I am looking forward to seeing what this group will accomplish.”
Key losses to graduation for East Noble included Nolan Ogle, Ryan Ludwig, Kanon Combs and Michael Deetz.
DeKalb Barons
Head Coach: Todd Hartsough, fifth season
Assistant Coach: Julie Holwerda
2021: 14-6, 3rd in NE8; Team Academic All-State, lost to Fremont 4-1 in DeKalb Sectional semifinal
The 2022 DeKalb boys tennis team includes seniors and returning letterwinners Owen Holwerda, Wyatt Derrow, Elijah Ehmke and Grant Fetter; juniors and returning letterwinners Kiefer Nagel and Grant Stuckey; juniors Ethan Curry and Matt Beckmann; sophomores Luke Seiler and Tommy Swift; and freshmen David Burton, Logan Hartsough, Kayden Palumbo, Jam Smith, Luke Kessler, Will Armey, Nolan Snyder, Austin Kirkpatrick, Chris Brown and Lucas Hansen.
Key returners for the Barons include Holwerda at No. 1 singles, Derrow at No. 2 singles and Ehmke and Nagel at No. 1 doubles.
“We have high goals this year as we return all but one player from the varsity squad last year,” Hartsough said. “There is a lot of experience on this team and we look to see where that will take us this season.
“The NE8 will have a lot of great teams this year and we look to improve over last year’s third place finish. This is a great group of boys and they are teaching the 13 junior varsity players a lot.”
Krue Nagel was a key loss to graduation for DeKalb.
West Noble Chargers
Coach: Greg Riegsecker, 33rd season
2021: 12-4, tied for second with Fremont at NECC Tournament, lost to East Noble 5-0 in semifinals of the East Noble Sectional
The Charger squad in 2022 includes seniors Nevin Phares, Nate Shaw, Luke Schermerhorn, Lee Stringfellow and Miguel Mayorga; junior Blake Whitten; sophomores Isaac Mast, Andrew Deel, Kyle Barnes and Erick Mendoza; and freshmen Matthew Trinklein, Konner Duesler, Nolan Kelly and Gage Mitchell.
Shaw, Phares, Schermerhorn and Mayorga are returning letterwinners for the Chargers.
“We are looking forward to the season,” Riegsecker said. “Nate, Nevin and Luke have a lot of varsity experience. We have some varsity spots to fill but the young guys are working hard to earn those spots. It should be a fun season!”
Key losses to graduation for West Noble included Chris Miller at No. 1 singles, Brayden Bohde at No. 1 doubles, JJ Jacobs at No. 2 doubles, and Wesley Shaw at No. 2 doubles.
Fremont Eagles
Head Coach: Neal Frantz, 7th season
Assistant Coaches: Ashley Stroop and Ethan Bock
2021: 18-4, tied for second at NECC Tournament with West Noble, won first sectional championship in school history at DeKalb, lost in Concord Regional semifinal to Goshen, 5-0.
Junior Brody Foulk is the lone returning letterwinner for the Eagles. They graduated a big group of seniors from last season, including Bock (who is now an assistant coach), Nick Miller, Alex Chilenski, Sam Verdin, Isaac Hirschy, Josh Sherbondy and Conner Trobaugh.
Key newcomers for Fremont in 2022 include freshman Tyler Miller, sophomore Colton Guthrie, juniors Andrew McEntarfer, Dylan Fansler and Corbin Beeman and seniors Aiden Dornbush, Jeremy Rode and Braiden Gaskill.
“We return a JV that only lost two matches and won two invitationals,” Frantz said. “Many players have been waiting their turn to play varsity and it will be exciting to see how they perform this season. We have had intense competition for spots so far in the preseason and that will continue throughout the year.”
Angola Hornets
Head Coach: Rosten Hamman, 2nd season
Assistant Coach: Jerry Fifer
2021: 4-18 overall, DeKalb Sectional runner-up, sixth NECC Tournament.
The Hornets’ lineup will include freshman Haven Stockamp at No. 1 singles, freshman Aiden Buchanan at No. 2 singles and senior Johan Carlo Mina at No. 3 singles. At No. 1 doubles will be sophomores Quinn Aldred and Brady Warren. Sophomore Jed Mortorff and junior Max Brandon will hold down No. 2 doubles.
“We’ll be very young this year,” Hamman said.
Aldred has a big serve that leads to lots of easy points, Hamman said. He added that Mortorff played No. 3 singles last year and brings speed and positivity to the Hornets.
Brandon is a co-captain who has learned the sport quickly, and Mina will be the Hornets’ only senior this year.
The Hornets lost five of seven varsity players to graduation, including their 1-2 singles, No. 1 doubles and half their No. 2 doubles. Marcus Miller and Connor Libey were NECC Tournament runners-up at No. 1 singles and played in the Concord Doubles Sectional.
Prairie Heights
Coach: Brent Byler, 3rd season
2021: 7-14, 4-4 in NECC; fifth at NECC Tournament
The 2022 Prairie Heights boys tennis team includes three seniors: Leyton Byler (Coach Byler’s son), Chase Bachelor, and Breyton Ambler. There are no sophomores or juniors and just four freshmen.
“We won’t have any depth,” Byler said.
Indeed, the Panthers will carry just the minimum seven varsity players.
Leyton Byler will be at No. 1 singles, where he was 13-11 in 2021. Bachelor will move up to No. 2 singles after winning the conference title at No. 3 singles last season, and Ambler will be at No. 3 after playing No. 2 last season. Byler said Ambler and Bachelor are very close and could trade the No. 2 and No. 3 singles spots during the season.
Braeden Morr and Landry Keipper, two of the Panther freshmen, will play No. 1 doubles, with classmates Spencer Zook and Keegan Garman holding down the No. 2 doubles spot.
All four of the freshmen are completely new to the sport of tennis, Byler said. “It’ll be a new experience for them.”
Lakeland Lakers
Head Coach: Craig Pierce, 1st season
Assistant Coach: Michayle Rasbaugh
2021: 2-6 in NECC, seventh in NECC Tournament, lost to East Noble 5-0 in East Noble Sectional
The Lakers include seniors Wyatt Priestley, Dominic Lawrence, Isaac Larimer, Brayen Miles, Tyler Yoder, and Jack Miller; Juniors Xia Leu, Treston Sunken and Clayton Trump; and sophomore Ethan Rasbaugh.
Key newcomers for the Lakers include freshmen Skylar Campbell and Tennason Riedel.
“I’m very excited to have an experienced team to train and to lead the Lakers to a winning record and place high in the conference,” Pierce said. “This team has great chemistry and will have great sportsmanship and a never quit attitude to the very end. A special year is coming.”
Pierce brings a lot of credentials in tennis to Lakeland. He has played and taught tennis for over 40 years. He still teaches tennis classes and gives private lessons at the Doyle Community Center in Sturgis, Michigan. He won the No. 4 singles Michigan state championship for Sturgis High School in 1986.
Pierce has been an assistant tennis coach for the Laker boys and girls the past two years and was a varsity assistant coach for the Sturgis High girls for 10 years.
The Lakers only graduated Colton Fleeman, who played No. 3 singles last year.
Central Noble Cougars
Head Coach: Joey Mawhorter, 3rd season
Assistant Coach: James Benson
2021: 0-10, ninth in NECC Tournament, lost to Westview 5-0 in semifinals of East Noble Sectional
The 2022 Cougars include senior Reegan Yoder, juniors Dylan Carnahan and Jackson Andrews, sophomores Carter Meinika, Carter Wilkinson, Landyn Champion, Ryan Keirn, Noah Yoder and Redick Zolman and freshman Carson Kiebel.
Key losses to graduation for them were Austin Frey and Caleb Weaver.
“I am very excited for this season to get started,” Mawhorter said. “We are still going to be very young, but now we have some experience. I am excited to see how our young guys continue to develop and learn the game.”
Churubusco Eagles
Coach: Jeff Warner
2021: Placed sixth in the NECC Tourney and fell to Leo 5-0 in the first round of the Carroll Sectional.
The Eagles will strive to be more competitive this fall. No additional information was provided.
