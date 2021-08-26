An assortment of rivalry matchups, old and new, highlight the second week of action in area high school football.
There will especially be excitement in DeKalb County, where there will a game among neighbors DeKalb and Garrett at the Railroaders' Memorial Field, and a marquee small school matchup of state-ranked teams in Butler as Class 2A No. 7 Eastside takes on Class 1A No. 3 Adams Central.
Adams Central at Eastside
Records: Class A No. 3 Adams Central 1-0, Class 2A No. 7 Eastside 1-0
Media: Eastside Blazers channel on YouTube
Last Week: Eastside won at Heritage 35-0. Adams Central won at Bellmont 49-6.
Last meeting: Blazers won 28-14 in Monroe on Aug. 28, 2020.
The Blazers and Flying Jets will meet again in another hard-hitting affair Friday. This year's battle features two teams ranked in the top 10 of their respective classes. Eastside is ranked seventh in Class 2A and Adams Central is ranked third in Class A.
Against Bellmont, Adams Central gathered 303 yards of total offense, with 263 coming on the ground. Four running backs ran for about 50 yards each.
Nick Neuenschwander led the Jets with 70 yards on just five carries. Alex Currie carried four times for 53 yards, Blake Heyerly ran eight times for 51 and Ryan Tester ran three times for 49.
The Jets typically don't throw often, but when they do, big plays are usually the result. Neuenschwander caught the only pass completed by quarterback Ryan Black, covering 40 yards for a touchdown.
Eastside's offensive line did its job against Heritage, allowing quarterback Laban Davis to throw for 121 yards and two touchdowns and run for 188 yards and three more scores.
Heritage quarterback Kobe Meyer threw for 132 yards against the Blazers. The Patriots ran for just 50 yards as a team.
DeKalb at Garrett
Records: DeKalb 0-1, Garrett 1-0
Media: wawk.com, Auburn Essential Services, Your Community Network.
Last week: Barons lost 42-28 at home to Angola. Railroaders won 21-18 at New Haven in double overtime.
Last meeting: Barons won 35-22 at Garrett on Aug. 30, 2019.
The Railroaders are flying high following their 21-18 double overtime win over New Haven last week, just a year after the Bulldogs dominated Garrett 47-21.
Junior Chase Leech's 22-yard field goal provided the winning margin for Garrett.
Junior running back Robert Koskie carried 39 times for 151 times and two touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Aaden Lytle completed 12-of-19 passes for 126 yards and ran for a touchdown for Garrett.
The young Barons put up a fight against Angola in Week 1 but will have to make adjustments to take down their county rival.
DeKalb gave up nearly 500 yards of offense to the Hornets, and the Railroaders are capable of moving the ball against a Northeast 8 Conference defense.
Sophomore quarterback Tegan Irk will have to continue to be solid through the air with his top receiver Donnie Wiley and test the Garrett secondary.
Angola at Leo
Records: Angola 1-0, Class 4A No. 4 Leo 1-0
Media: WLKI (100.3 FM, Angola), Hometown Media on Facebook
Last week: Hornets won 42-28 at DeKalb. Lions won 43-12 at Woodlan.
Last meeting: Lions won 21-16 at home in a Class 4A first-round sectional game on Oct. 25, 2019.
The Hornets' schedule is filled with major challenges, but last week might have shown that nothing is going to come easy.
Still, up next is a team that is expected to compete for the Northeast 8 Conference and a Class 4A sectional title. Leo is built on physicality and has three high-profile seniors: lineman and West Virginia commit Landen Livingston, defensive end and Rutgers commit D.J. Allen and 6-foot-3 receiver and Illinois State commit Rylan Crawford.
The old plan was to force quarterback Jackson Barbour to beat you. Well, he's a senior, too, with a lot of experience under his belt.
The Hornets' best bet is to match the physicality and attempt to control the clock and move the chains largely with Finley Hasselman and some with quarterback Tyler Call's arm and feet.
Nonetheless, this will be a great test to see where the Hornets are and what they will need to improve on, especially in the trenches.
Churubusco at Lakeland
Records: Churubusco 0-1, Lakeland 0-1
Media: WTHD (105.5 FM, LaGrange)
Last week: Eagles lost 26-7 at home to Columbia City. Lakers lost 27-0 at South Bend St. Joseph.
Last meeting: Eagles won 43-0 at home on Aug. 28, 2020.
Someone is going to rebound from a season-opening loss. Both teams played well defensively but struggled to move the ball.
Churubusco turned it over quite a bit against Columbia City. The Eagles had three interceptions and three fumbles lost. The Lakers recovered three fumbles against the Indians.
It could be a defensive struggle for both teams, or they could clean up their act and produce some points.
Khamron Malaivanh led Lakeland with 83 rushing yards on 20 carries last week, and Wyatt Marks had 49 rushing yards in Week 1 to lead Churubusco. Either back is capable of shaking off last week's performance and busting off a couple of big runs.
The Lakers' John Wright will try to slow down Marks. He led Lakeland with three tackles for loss and one sack versus St. Joseph. As a team, the Lakers had seven tackles for loss in their first week.
Hunter Bianski, Cullen Blake and Weston Rinker created a lot of chaos in the Columbia City backfield. The trio combined for 13 tackles for loss and four sacks. They will try create confusion and havoc up front Lakeland.
Wawasee at West Noble
Records: Wawasee 0-1, West Noble 0-1
Media: WRWT (93.7 FM, Syracuse), CPG-TV on YouTube
Last week: Warriors lost 42-7 at home to Tippecanoe Valley. Chargers lost 21-14 at Central Noble.
Last meeting: Warriors won 31-0 at home on Aug. 28, 2020.
The Chargers-Warriors matchup has rarely been close either way since they started playing each other in Week 2 in 2014. The closest margin of victory is 15 points, which was achieved by West Noble twice in 2018 and 2019.
The Chargers are hopeful to repeat on of those performances after losing 31-0 last season. Both teams struggled to put the ball in the end zone in Week 1.
West Noble moved the ball well through the air against Central Noble. Sophomore quarterback Drew Yates was 13 of 28 for 157, but the rest of the offense struggled.
Yates and Co. should be able to move the ball against a Wawasee defense that gave up 333 total yards to Tippecanoe Valley last week.
On offense, the Warriors played two quarterbacks in Week 1, junior Jaxon Brown and senior Lucas Ringler. Brown threw a late touchdown against the Vikings, and Ringler led Wawasee with 38 rushing yards on 14 carries. West Noble should have better time stopping either Brown or Ringler after struggling to slow down Central Noble's Will Hoover.
Central Noble at Woodlan
Records: CN 1-0, Woodlan 0-1.
Last week: Cougars won 21-14 at home over West Noble. Warriors lost 43-12 at home to Leo.
Last meeting: Warriors won 44-19 in a Class 2A sectional final on Nov. 3, 2017.
The Cougars played well on both sides of the ball in their season opener against rival West Noble. Hoover will be the player the Warriors will look to stop the most, which will open up room for other playmakers. Woodlan gave up over 200 rushing yards to Leo last week, so Hoover should still have a solid day on the ground.
After slowing down the West Noble offense and forcing a few turnovers, Central Noble will be in prime position to shut down the Warriors after they struggled to move the ball against the Lions. Woodlan had 96 yards of total offense last week, led by quarterback Jack Snyder.
Prairie Heights at Bronson (Mich.)
Records: PH 1-0, Bronson 0-0
Last week: Panthers won 39-7 at home over Whitko.
Last meeting: Panthers won 35-0 at Bronson on Aug. 30, 2019.
The Vikings showed some signs of improvement in a shortened 2020 season after four straight one-win seasons. They were 3-3, going 3-2 in their Big 8 Conference before losing 40-18 at home to Delton Kellogg in a Division 7 first-round playoff game.
Those three wins for Bronson were against the bottom three teams in the conference with a combined record of 5-14. But you have to start somewhere.
The Vikings lost some key players from last year to graduation, but they do return their starting quarterback in senior Jordan Shadix and bring back a key defender in senior Aricin Smith. Shadix is a two-way player.
Prairie Heights will want to carry its solid play up front from week one to week two. The addition of brothers Jaden and Trenton Daniels, transfers from Columbus Grove, Ohio, gives the Panthers more roster flexibility. They are slashing quick running backs that contrast the power Cam Hall and Hunter Allen provide. The brothers could allow Sam Levitz to focus more on playing defense while getting the occasional carry.
Osceola Grace at Fremont
Records: Osceola Grace 1-0, Fremont 1-0
Media: Fremont Eagles Network on YouTube.
Last week: Osceola Grace won 42-7 at South Bend Clay. Fremont won 55-16 at home over Southern Wells.
Last meeting: N/A, first meeting is tonight.
Fremont enjoyed a rousing victory over Southern Wells to begin the Trevor Thomas regime as head coach. The Eagles forced some turnovers in building a 42-0 halftime lead.
Senior quarterback Buck Behrman threw for 165 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another score for FHS. Classmate Logan Brace caught four passes for 90 yards and two touchdowns. Terran Wills made eight tackles, including five solos.
The Osceola Grace Eagles is a football club for junior and senior high boys in the Michiana area that has been around for a little over a decade. A lot of the boys are homeschooled. Many are getting their first experience playing football with the club.
According to the club's website at ogbc.net, the club's mission is to "empower players to live championship lives through the transforming power of an athletic experience taught through Biblical principles."
Fremont has scrimmaged Osceola Grace for the past few years.
Osceola Grace really put it to Clay last week.
Senior quarterback Isaiah Wolf completed 5-of-14 passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns. He ran the ball six times for 18 yards and two touchdowns. He also returned an interception for a touchdown. Wolf threw both touchdown passes to classmate Michael Green.
Junior Sam Harner had 13 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown. Green caught three passes for 70 yards.
Junior Eli Guzman made eight tackles, including seven assists. Junior Toija Wing had two sacks.
For the most part, Fremont's schedule will get tougher the deeper it goes into the season. Some familiarity with personnel might make the game tighter tonight.
