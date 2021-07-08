Prep Bass Fishing PH duo fares well in World Finals
ANDERSON, S.C. — Angola Student Angler Federation team members Cody Melson and Logan Hamilton from Prairie Heights did well in the High School Fishing World Finals last week at Lake Hartwell.
Melson and Hamilton tied for 109th place out of 311 teams in the Second Chance tournament of the World Finals. They caught two fish weighing a combined total of 5 pounds.
The AHS duo of Drake Brown and Connor Tonkel finished 32nd in that Second Chance tournament.
Angola coach John Maggart said Melson and Hamilton joined the team shortly after the Student Angler Federation Indiana State Championship was held on June 5 at Brookville Lake Reservoir. Maggart commended the Prairie Heights duo for its fundraising efforts that made it possible for those boys to compete in the National Championship and World Finals in South Carolina.
Youth Football Churubusco league getting started
CHURUBUSCO — The Churubusco Youth Football League is preparing to begin its 2021 season for kids who will be in grades 3-6 this upcoming school year.
Registration and equipment hand-out will take place on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. and on Aug. 3 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the back of Churubusco High School near door No. 17.
Practices will take place on Tuesdays and Thursday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. beginning on Aug. 3. Games will be played on Saturdays.
The entry fee is $75 per child.
For more information, go online to the Churubusco Youth Football League page on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.