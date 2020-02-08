KENDALLVILLE — Rematches didn’t go well for DeKalb and East Noble in girls basketball sectional semifinals Friday.
The Barons started badly in their second try at Northrop and managed just 10 first-half points in an eventual 43-26 defeat.
East Noble stayed within range for a half with a taller and deeper Carroll squad, but a quick start to the second half sent the Chargers to a 70-37 win.
The Bruins (15-10) and Chargers (16-6) will meet for the Class 4A sectional title tonight at East Noble’s Big Blue Pit at 7:30 p.m.
Carly Turner had 12 points to lead the Knights (10-16) and Avan Beiswanger scored 11. Ten different Chargers scored, led by 12 from Olivia Hoeppner and 11 from Emily Parrett.
“If the five on the floor aren’t getting it done, they have five more to put out there,” East Noble coach DeAnn Booth said of the Chargers. “They are solidly 12 deep. They can play all 12 and not lose anything.
“They’re tough to try to overcome, especially with their size. They have some length. They have 6-foot girls that come in and play a wing position. That’s tough for a team that has no one over 5-9 to defend.”
Nevertheless, the Knights trailed only 11-8 at the quarter and were within 23-17 when Bree Walmsley set up Turner for a hoop 2 ½ minutes before halftime.
The Chargers ended the half on a 9-1 run, however, featuring a long lob to the back side on an inbounds pass from Taylor Fordyce to Parrett, who converted a three-point play. Carroll led 32-18 at the break.
“The first half we did a good job,” Booth said. “We competed with them. We let their pressure get to us at times. We missed some easy shots that could have made it a lot closer at halftime.”
The wheels came off for the Knights as the second half opened, with five turnovers in the first 90 seconds. Carroll scored three straight times off steals. A three by Hoeppner capped an 11-0 run, and the Chargers were on their way at 43-18.
“We got in foul trouble and had people on the bench we needed on the floor,” Booth said. “We turned the ball over a couple of times and gave them real easy baskets.
“After that we kind of got down on ourselves a little, not necessarily gave up, but things just seemed to be falling Carroll’s way.”
The Knights will bring back their entire roster next year.
“The scoreboard reflected a wide margin, but we’ve come a long way from the first time we played them (a 62-25 loss Nov. 25). I’m excited we have everybody coming back. Hopefully we can improve and make a run at them next year.”
DeKalb’s game against Northrop began as the 38-33 loss to the Bruins on Nov. 29 ended, with Northrop’s pressure defense flustering the Barons into turnovers. The Bruins made a 10-1 run in the final 1 ½ minutes of the first meeting, but raced to a 30-10 halftime lead in this one, allowing the Barons just three first-half field goals.
“It was a very bad start,” DeKalb coach Brett Eltzroth said. “We knew they were going to be tall and lanky, we knew they were going to get into passing lanes and unfortunately our floating passes came back to bite us again. We’ve been working on it, trying to get bounce passes.
“They got happy with it. We wanted to key in on their three top scorers, and their three top scorers had 30 of their 30 points in the first half.”
Paige Pettis paced the Barons (3-19) with 10 points, and Morgann Leslie hit two threes for six. Destiny Jackson had 18 points — 14 before halftime — and J’Asia Scott added 13 for the Bruins.
DeKalb began the second half with six quick points on two baskets from Pettis and one by Maddie Hickman, but after a timeout, Northrop regained control.
“I was proud of the way the girls came out in the second half,” Eltzroth said. “We played better. We outscored them 6-0 to start the third quarter.”
DeKalb bid farewell to three seniors.
“I wanted to thank our seniors (Addison Ruby, Allyson Stuckey, Mackenzie Cox) for four years of the grind, four years of fighting and getting better every day. I thank them for their leadership and fighting all the way through to the end,” Eltzroth said.
