WATERLOO – DeKalb’s boys basketball team took a huge step in its season opener Wednesday night. After a very impressive first half, the Barons held off a furious Northrop rally to beat the Bruins 65-58.
DeKalb ended a losing streak to Northrop at six games. The Barons’ last win in the series before Wednesday was on Nov. 26, 2014, a 61-52 home triumph.
It was also Rod Cone’s first win over Northrop as Barons head coach.
DeKalb had to fight off the Bruins in the second half. The Barons had a huge sequence with under a minute and a half to play.
Senior Nolan Nack hit a three-pointer from the left corner in front of his teammates to give DeKalb a 60-56 lead with 1 minute, 25 seconds left. Then the Barons got a steal on the Bruins’ ensuing possession. Junior Brantley Hickman was fouled and made two free throws with 1:12 to play to extend the home team’s lead to six.
The Barons led 14-2 over five and a half minutes into the game, then 17-6 after one quarter. Hickman had five rebounds and three assists in the first eight minutes.
The Bruins swarmed and made a little run to start the second quarter. DeKalb held tough and answered, making a 13-2 run to up its lead to 30-14 with a little over three and a half minutes left before halftime.
The Barons led 36-18 at the half. In the first half, they only committed six turnovers and outrebounded the Bruins 25-12.
However, Northrop roared back in the third quarter. It hit six three-point shots and got within one twice late in the quarter. The Barons were clinging to a 47-44 lead going into the final period.
Junior Connor Penrod had 22 points and 12 rebounds to lead DeKalb. Senior Cole Richmond had 15 points, four rebounds and four assists. Nack had 13 points, including four triples, off the bench. Hickman had seven points, 10 boards and three assists.
Senior Khamani Smith had 24 points for Northrop.
